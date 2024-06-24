The Big Picture Inside Out 2 has earned $724.4 million globally, surpassing Dune: Part II.

Disney's success with Inside Out 2 marks a strong return after a bumpy 2023 for the studio.

The Bikeriders opens behind Inside Out 2, while Despicable Me 4 charms audiences overseas.

There’s absolutely nothing for Pixar and Disney to be anxious about right now, as the studios are simply watching their bags of money continue to pile up as Inside Out 2 has now earned $724.4 million around the world in less than two weeks. For a long time, folks thought that Dune: Part Two and Deadpool & Wolverine would be the box office’s Lisan al Gaib, but on its last count, the animated follow-up won over desert power, surpassing Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi sequel. This past weekend also saw the revving arrival of Jeff Nichols’ The Bikeriders and families in Australia, Argentina, Uruguay, and New Zealand caught the first screenings of Despicable Me 4.

It’s hard not to fully put the focus on Inside Out 2’s success this week as it marks the return of Disney following a rough ending to 2023 with the release of Wish. Many have been worried about what was to come from the box office this year, but if Inside Out 2 is any indication, folks are ready to go back to the movies. Over the weekend, the sequel raked in an international haul of $164.4 million and is closing in on Godzilla x Kong’s $371.3 million overseas earnings with a current total standing at $369.2 million. Continuing its record-smashing run, Inside Out 2 became Italy’s second top-performing opener of all time, losing only to Avengers: Endgame. Still, there’s one goal the movie has yet to reach — passing the total earnings of Inside Out, which closed to nearly $860 million globally.

In other opening news, Nichols’ Austin Butler, Jodie Comer, and Tom Hardy-led, The Bikeriders, cruised in way behind Inside Out 2, opening in 49 markets with a worldwide total of $14 million. With a production budget falling between $30 and $40 million, the movie will need to rev up the excitement of its fanbase to make up for the missing numbers. Although it won’t open in the U.S. until July 3, the fourth installment in the Illumination animated franchise, Despicable Me 4, is already charming audiences overseas. In Australia, the movie nabbed the bragging rights of the franchise’s biggest opening, raking in $4.7 million across 311 screens, while New Zealand’s $860k opening weekend was the biggest across the now four-film series.

Yorgos Lanthimos’ latest team-up with Emma Stone, Kinds of Kindness, celebrated a limited opening at just five theaters in New York and Los Angeles over the weekend and still managed to close out the weekend with $350k, marking it as the year’s biggest limited opening. The film also set the highest per-theater haul for the year so far. On the indie side of things, Magnolia debuted its grandma-centered comedy, Thelma, onto 1,280 screens, garnering an impressive $2.2 million.

As we head toward July, audiences will be sure to feel the horror this weekend with the arrival of A Quiet Place: Day One and part one of Kevin Costner’s Western epic, Horizon: An American Saga.

