Riley Andersen (Kensington Tallman) is officially a full-fledged teenager in Disney’s Inside Out 2. Diving into the wild ride known as puberty, Riley’s celebrating the grand entrance into her teen years, all while navigating foreign social territories at her shiny new school. But things are about to get crazier. Back at headquarters, where her emotions - Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear, and Disgust - work overtime to keep Riley sailing smoothly, the crew receives some unexpected company. When a bunch of unfamiliar emotions decide to overtake Headquarters and bottle up Riley’s existing emotions, the OG crew must find a way to regain control over Riley and restore peace again.

Inside Out 2 premieres in theaters on June 14, 2024. In the meantime, check out the cast and character guide for the upcoming sequel.

Kensington Tallman

Riley Andersen

Tallman voices Riley Anderson, the central character in Inside Out 2. In the first film, audiences first meet Riley as she struggles with the big move from Minnesota to San Francisco. This initially bubbly and goofy kid finds herself emotionally overwhelmed, leading to a point where she even considers running away. However, as her emotions begin to harmonize, with none taking the lead over others, Riley starts to reconnect with her parents, learning to open up and share her feelings more freely.

As Riley hits puberty in Inside Out 2, the thirteen-year-old is going through some major changes. Four new emotions have taken over Headquarters, “bottling up” the old ones and causing some strange shifts in her behavior. Her once-sunny personality gets overshadowed by anxiety as she becomes obsessed about fitting in with the cool crowd, even if it means leaving her old friends behind. Riley still has a lot of growing up to do.

Tallman previously starred in the TV series That Girl Lay Lay and Home Sweet Rome!

Amy Poehler

Joy

Amy Poehler voices Joy, the cheerful and optimistic emotion whose main mission is to keep Riley happy at all costs. Joy is the epitome of perkiness and warmth. In the first film, she’s so focused on maintaining Riley’s happiness that she tries to sideline all the other emotions, especially Sadness. Joy’s obsession leads her to unintentionally undermine Sadness, as she fails to see the importance of feeling blue sometimes. However, Joy eventually learns that for Riley to be truly happy, all emotions need to work together in harmony, allowing each other to play its part.

Having rocked late-night TV with her Weekend Updates on SNL, Poehler is best known for playing Leslie Knope in the NBC sitcom Parks and Recreation.

Phyllis Smith

Sadness

Phyllis Smith voices Sadness, who first appeared in Riley’s life 33 seconds after she was born. In Riley’s early years, Sadness showed up whenever Riley threw tantrums or didn’t get her way, leaving the other emotions puzzled about her purpose. Despite her desire to be upbeat and help keep Riley happy, Sadness can’t help but be teary-eyed all the time. However, Sadness eventually proves to be important in helping Riley confront and accept her true feelings of hurt, opening the door for healing. By providing Riley a safe space to express her emotions, Sadness becomes key to helping Riley move on and look forward to a future in her new home. Audiences may recognize Smith for her role in The Office as Phyllis Vance, the quiet but friendly sales representative at Scranton.

Lewis Black

Anger

Lewis Black voices Anger, the fiery embodiment of rage, irritation, and frustration. Though he might seem aggressive, Anger’s main priority is ensuring that things are fair for Riley. Despite his bite-sized appearance, Anger literally blows his top when things don’t go as planned. With zero patience for flaws, he’s prone to overreacting at even the smallest inconveniences. His impulsiveness even leads Riley to come up with the plan to run away to Minnesota. Despite his hot-headedness, Anger is driven by a deep desire to protect Riley from disappointment.

Prior to this, Black played Eddie Langston in Man of the Year.

Tony Hale

Fear

Tony Hale voices Fear, the cautious emotion that was created right after Sadness. Fear first appeared when Riley learned to avoid tripping hazards. Like Anger, his primary mission is to protect Riley and keep her safe from any unexpected situations. Fear is constantly on the lookout for potential dangers, assessing the risks of Riley’s everyday activities. However, it is his tendency to shy away from danger and his general timidity often leads him to reject decisions that might have helped Riley open up to her parents.

Best known for playing Buster Bluth in Fox’s Arrested Development, Hale went on to star in the Emmy-winning series Veep and Anna Kendrick’s directorial debut, Woman of the Hour. The role of Fear was originally played by Bill Hader (Barry) in the first film.

Liza Lapira

Disgust

Originally voiced by Mindy Kaling (Velma), Disgust is a sassy and sardonic emotion with a knack for brutal honesty and too many opinions. Played by Liza Lapira, the character represents feelings of disdain and judgment; Disgust’s main job is to keep Riley from getting poisoned - both physically and socially. She vigilantly monitors everything Riley encounters, from broccoli to last year’s fashion trends. With her unyielding standards and sharp tongues, Disgust always has Riley’s best interests at heart, ensuring she stays safe and stylish.

Audiences may recognize Lapira from her role as Special Agent Michelle Lee in the CBS police procedural series NCIS. She currently stars alongside Queen Latifah in the TV revival of The Equalizer.

Maya Hawke

Anxiety

Maya Hawke voices Anxiety, a nervous emotion with quite a bit of baggage to unpack. Anxiety is extremely apprehensive about meeting the original Emotions, eager to make a stellar first impression. A meticulous planner, Anxiety needs everything to go exactly as planned, viewing every misstep as a potential future haunting. Much like Joy in the first movie, Anxiety is a control freak, desperate to micromanage every aspect of Riley’s life and hating when she’s sidelined. However, she is fiercely protective, ready to eliminate anything she deems dangerous to what she believes is best for Riley.

Hawke gained attention for playing Robin Buckley in the global Netflix sensation Stranger Things. She’s gone on to star in Asteroid City and voiced Abyss in Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur.

Ayo Edebiri

Envy

Ayo Edebiri voices Envy, the chaotic emotion who just can’t help but be green with jealousy over everything others have. Envy’s not shy about longing for the latest and greatest, always fixating on what’s just out of reach for Riley. With a flair for drama, Envy makes sure Riley knows exactly what she’s yearning for, fueling her envy-induced dreams and ambitions.

Edebiri made waves in Hollywood thanks to her Emmy-winning role as Sydney Adamu in The Bear. She has a guest role as Ayesha Teagues in the ABC comedy Abbott Elementary and starred alongside Rachel Senott in the young adult comedy Bottoms.

Adèle Exarchopoulos

Ennui

Adèle Exarchopoulos voices Ennui, a.k.a. The queen of boredom. With a perfected eye roll and a vibe so lethargic, Ennui brings the much-needed teenage apathy to Riley. Often found on the couch, Ennui controls Riley’s unbotheredness from the comfort of her mobile app. Ennui practically radiates disinterest in everything around her. Despite her lack of enthusiasm, Ennui’s mission is clear: to shield Riley from anything she deems unworthy of her precious time and energy, whether it’s drama or even her parents. To make sure Riley fits in with the “it” crowd properly, Ennui brings in the “too-coo-to-care” vibes so that Riley doesn’t sound too overly enthusiastic.

With her breakout role in the heartbreaking romance, Blue is the Warmest Colour, Exarchopoulos has gone off to voice the European French dub of the 2023 film Elemental.

Paul Walter Hauser

Embarrassment

Paul Walter Hauser voices Embarrassment, the emotion that just can’t handle the spotlight. He’s the quiet one, always ready to duck behind the console at the first sign of social awkwardness. With his trusty hoodie pulled tight, he’s like a gentle giant trying to blend into the background, though his efforts rarely succeed. When things get really uncomfortable, he goes into full-on retreat mode, hiding himself away with just his nose peeking out. He’s incredibly sensitive, feeling every cringe-inducing moment. When Riley finds herself in an embarrassing situation, he can’t help but emit an audible cringe that leaves Riley feeling just as awkward.

Having played Richie in the FX long-running comedy It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Hauser’s best-known work is his Emmy-winning performance in the crime thriller Black Bird. Most recently, the actor is cast in the MCU film The Fantastic Four.

Inside Out 2 is in theaters now.

