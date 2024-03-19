The Big Picture Get ready for new emotions in Pixar's Inside Out 2, including Anxiety, Ennui, Envy, and Embarrassment, adding depth to Riley's teenage journey.

Original cast members return as Joy, Sadness, and Anger, with Fear and Disgust getting new voices in this highly anticipated sequel.

Catch Inside Out 2 in theaters on June 14, 2024, directed by Kelsey Mann and exploring the complexities of growing up through the eyes of Riley.

Are you feeling the vibes? No matter what you’re experiencing, there’s space for all of it thanks to Pixar’s upcoming animated flick, Inside Out 2. And, if you’re having a tough time naming a specific feeling, the film has you covered with a fresh batch of character posters, courtesy of Regal, showing off the latest emotions making their voices heard in mission control. Arriving in cinemas on June 14, the movie will dip back into the now teenage brain of Riley (Kensington Tallman) as she’s forced to make extra room for a handful of overwhelming emotions and learn how to deal with them.

Of the four newbies, we’re especially looking forward to meeting Maya Hawke’s (Stranger Things) ever-relatable orange frazzled Anxiety, as the character is just about as relatable as they come. Wearing high-waisted pants and a striped shirt, the unease pouring from Anxiety is almost contagious. Another exciting addition to the team is Adèle Exarchopoulous’ (Blue Is the Warmest Color) as Ennui. A role fit for the French actress and an emotion that will easily find itself as a frequent visitor for Riley, Ennui encompasses all things boredom and exhaustion.

Next up is Envy, whose star-filled and glittering eyes already have their sights set on the next token of their obsession. Teal in appearance, the desire-driven feeling will be voiced by The Bear and Bottoms star Ayo Edebiri, who’s coming hot off a huge win at the Emmy Awards. Filling in the last spot for new emotions in Inside Out 2 is Paul Walter Hauser’s (Black Bird) Embarrassment who, with a hood pulled up over its head, is ready to hide away from the rest of the world.

Who Else Is In ‘Inside Out 2’?

As for the returning emotions, plenty of familiar faces and voices will be back for the follow-up film to the 2015 feature that started it all. Included in the lineup are Amy Poehler (Parks and Recreation) as Joy, Phyllis Smith (The Office) as Sadness, and legendary comedian Lewis Black as Anger. This time around, Tony Hale (Arrested Development) will be voicing Fear with Liza Lapira (The Equalizer) as Disgust with both Bill Hader and Mindy Kaling departing the emotions, respectively, after having originated them in the first film. Diane Lane (Under the Tuscan Sun) and Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks) also return to their roles as Riley’s parents.

Check out the character posters for Kelsey Mann’s feature-length directorial debut above and learn all there is to know about the movie in our all-encompassing guide.