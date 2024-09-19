Inside Out 2 has already become the highest-grossing animated movie of all time, but the Pixar sequel is now taking Vudu by storm. The movie quickly took the top spot when it comes to the streaming service's viewership chart. After audiences ran to theaters over the course of the summer to find out what would happen to Riley (Kensington Tallman) and her emotions, interest in this story picked up again after it became available on digital ahead of its Disney+ launch.

A couple of years after the events of the first movie, Inside Out 2 finds Riley going away for a weekend in order to improve her hockey skills. That sounds like a perfectly fun getaway. Except for the fact that Anxiety (Maya Hawke), Envy (Ayo Edebiri) and other new emotions were introduced to Riley's mind at the same time. The young girl didn't know how to react at first, leading to heated fights against her friends and an unhealthy desire to succeed at her hockey practices. Thankfully, her old emotions were ready to save the day in one of the most heartfelt stories Pixar has produced in recent years.

The making of Inside Out 2 would've never been possible without the return of Riley's original emotions. Joy (Amy Poehler), Sadness (Phyllis Smith) and Anger (Lewis Black) were back to deal with the new emotions that were attempting to change everything they knew about Riley's behavior. And while Fear (Tony Hale) and Disgust (Liza Lapira) were also present in the second story, the voice actors who brought them to life in the first movie couldn't reprise their roles in Inside Out 2.

'Inside Out 2's Box Office Success

Close

Before Inside Out 2 premiered in theaters, the sequel had good chances of becoming a success due to how the first movie performed almost a decade ago. But after Lightyear and Elemental failed to make a big impression when it comes to ticket sales, Inside Out 2 could only be cautiously optimistic about its chances. But Riley's emotions saved the day one more time, with the sequel rapidly becoming the highest-grossing animated movie of all time. Inside Out 2 has earned $1.682 billion at the global box office, beating out titles such as Deadpool & Wolverine and Despicable Me 4 to become the clear winner of the summer movie season. It remains to be seen if Pixar can keep up the pace once Elio debuts next summer.

Inside Out 2 arrives to Disney+ on September 25. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.