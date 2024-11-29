2024's biggest success story, the return of Inside Out for a tearjerking sequel was met with wide acclaim, with the movie even earning an emotional critical rating of 90% on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, as well as a 95% audience score for good measure. The movie follows Riley (Kensington Tallman) as she enters puberty, with the introduction of new emotions, most crucially Anxiety (Maya Hawke), threatening to derail her friendships. Thanks to the enormous success of both outings so far, Pixar has shown enough faith in the movie to craft a spin-off, with the upcoming series Dream Productions seeing a similar emotion-led narrative as Paula Persimmon (Paula Pell) and Xeni (Richard Ayoade) look to develop Riley's dreams. The series is set to premiere on Disney+ on December 11.

Given the concept of Inside Out is so brilliantly unique yet widely expandable, the franchise felt like a prime selection for Pixar to widen its reach, taking the core values of Inside Out and putting them in an entirely new central character for four indulgent episodes. With millions of young people constantly going through ever-changing highs and lows, the possibilities feel truly endless for the Inside Out franchise. This is a sentiment clearly shared by Inside Out 2 director Kelsey Mann, as he declared the series the closest Pixar has come to the MCU in a CCA press conference:

"And it's the closest we've ever come to having like a marvel universe. Usually we just work on one thing, but this is the first time, I think, in Pixar's history that we've had like two things going on at the same time in the same world."

How Well Has ‘Inside Out 2’ Performed at the Box Office?

Reaching an enormous $1.698 billion at the worldwide box office, split between $652 million domestically and over $1 billion in overseas markets, Inside Out 2 stormed to the top of 2024's box office charts, with not even the recent big releases of Wicked and Gladiator II likely to catch up. Now the highest-grossing animated film of all time, Inside Out 2 is also just one place away from entering the top 10 highest-grossing movies of all time at the US box office, falling agonizingly $1 million short of Jurassic World. From being the second-highest-grossing adventure film of all time worldwide to the sixth-highest-grossing sequel, Inside Out 2 has cemented itself as one of the biggest films ever to grace the big screen.

