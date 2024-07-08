The Big Picture Inside Out 2 has become one of the top 10 Disney movies at the US Box Office, surpassing recent Star Wars films.

The movie revitalized the 2024 summer Box Office, proving animation's success.

Inside Out 2 competes with Despicable Me 4 for the highest-grossing animated film, both dominating the Box Office.

According to official Box Office data following Inside Out 2's continued financial success, the Disney sequel has now become one of the top 10 Disney Movies at the US Box Office ever. Prior to the movie's release, spots number 10 and 9 were both held by recent Star Wars installments, namely Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Both films were enormous Box Office triumphs, with Inside Out 2 eventually topping them and entering the exclusive list at number 9 after less than one month in theaters. Currently, the difference between The Rise of Skywalker and Inside Out 2 is just $300,000. However, the latter's continued success will only see that gap continue to widen. Next to catch at number eight is the 2019 live-action remake of The Lion King, with the two separated by only $10 million domestically. However, with The Lion King proving much more fruitful on the world stage, the difference between the pair globally is a staggering $400 million.

Currently, Inside Out 2's Box Office return worldwide equals over $1.2 billion, making it the highest-earning film of 2024 so far. Also, the sequel has become Pixar's second-biggest hit globally, trailing only Incredibles 2. After a frustrating start to the 2024 summer Box Office, Inside Out 2's arrival on screens revitalized the industry, proving that animation is the winner this year. Alongside the likes of Bad Boys: Ride or Die, the highly-anticipated return of the world's most famous animated emotions has caused the panic to subside within the industry, at least for now.

'Inside Out 2' Has Found It's Rival at the 2024 Summer Box Office

Image via Universal Pictures

If this summer has taught us anything, it is that a fun-loving animated family adventure based on an existing IP is the way to go for financial success. Inside Out 2 is still the most dominant of the releases thus far, but the very recent addition of Despicable Me 4 to the race has caused a surprising but financially fruitful battle to commence. Despite some fears that the two films would cancel each other out, the most recent weekend has proven the truth to be more akin to the Barbenheimer saga of 2023.

Both Inside Out 2 and Despicable Me 4 have been unstoppable so far at the Box Office, with the latter threatening to de-throne the former. Although it has some way to go, the franchise has previous when it comes to billion-dollar blockbusters, with the movie certainly projected to fly. However, projections suggest it will still fall short of its Pixar rival, although, when it comes to the success of the animated movie industry, a win for one is a win for all.

Inside Out 2 has officially entered the top 10 highest-grossing Disney movies in US history. You can still catch the movie in theaters with tickets available via the link below.

