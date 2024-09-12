Take a deep breath and let happiness, excitement, and joy take over in the control center as Inside Out 2 has announced its arrival to Disney+. Just a few months after the chart-topping, box office-busting film’s theatrical takeover, Joy (Amy Poehler), Sadness (Phyllis Smith), and the rest of the gang are coming to a TV near you on September 25. If its streaming arrival is anything like the way it captivated audiences and sold ticket after ticket during its time in cinemas, Inside Out 2 will likely break a few records as it makes the jump onto Disney’s streamer.

All our favorite characters are back in the sequel to Disney and Pixar’s 2015 film, Inside Out, which reintroduces audiences to Riley (Kensington Tallman), who is now a teenager. With the step into the next level of her life comes a handful of new emotions, as Riley begins to go through puberty and faces some major life changes. The biggest shift comes when she and her two best pals, Grace (Grace Lu) and Bree (Sumayyah Nuriddin-Green), are on their way to hockey camp, with the pair telling Riley they won’t be attending her school next year. Driven by the desire to make an impact on the other girls who she will be going to school with, and fit in as one of the top hockey players, Riley shifts her personality with the help of some new emotions. Meanwhile, Joy and the original gang try to take back the reins and remind Riley who she is at her core.

Along with the announcement, Disney and Pixar also dropped a new teaser that spreads the joyful word of Inside Out 2’s arrival to Disney+. Included is a brief overview of the movie’s plot told by film footage as well as mentions of the staggering success the movie enjoyed during its run in theaters. The studios had plenty to celebrate as, by the time the sequel left cinemas, it had claimed the bragging rights of being the highest-grossing animated film of all time.

The Voices of ‘Inside Out 2’

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Along with Smith and Poehler, Lewis Black returns as Anger with Tony Hale and Liza Lapira as Fear and Disgust, respectively. Maya Hawke’s Anxiety leads the new lineup of emotions along with Ayo Edebiri as Envy, Adèle Exarchopoulos as Ennui, and Paul Walter Hauser as Embarrassment. Diane Lane and Kyle MacLachlan also return as Riley’s parents.

You can check out the new teaser that welcomes Inside Out 2 onto Disney+ above and keep an eye out for the movie’s arrival on September 25.