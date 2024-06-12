The Big Picture Inside Out 2 features an end credits scene with comedic payoff.

Possible sequels are in the cards for the Inside Out franchise due to strong box-office projections.

Pixar is planning for more sequels but isn't interested in live-action remakes.

Inside Out 2, ends with an emotional finale, and Pixar's latest sequel also does include an end-credits scene. Yes, Riley's (Kensington Tallman) struggles with being a teenager do end with a scene at the very end of the credits, which pays off a funny gag that was introduced earlier in the film. While end-credits scenes in the traditional sense aren't the norm for the animation studio, Pixar does have a knack for including some fun tidbits in the credits, such as the blooper reels in A Bug's Life, Monsters Inc., and Toy Story 2 (which Pixar should 100% bring back one day).

The last Pixar film to feature an end-credits scene was the Toy Story spin-off, Lightyear, which set up a sequel by teasing the film's main villain of Zurg (James Brolin) may return. A follow-up to Lightyear seems pretty unlikely, given that the film greatly underperformed at the global box office. Does the end-credits scene of Inside Out 2 directly set up the next chapter in Riley and her emotions' stories? Not really, but it's still a very funny scene that harkens back to one of the film's funniest and most memorable moments.

Riley Develops New Emotions in 'Inside Out 2'

Inside Out 2 takes place several years after the events of the first Inside Out, with Riley growing up into a responsible teenager with the help of her five main emotions — Joy (Amy Poehler), Sadness (Phyllis Smith), Anger (Lewis Black), Fear (Tony Hale), and Disgust (Liza Lapira). Together, the emotions have created balanced harmony within Riley to help her deal with challenges in her daily life. However, none of the emotions are ready for one of the greatest challenges any human will experience in their lifetime - puberty.

Without any sort of warning, a crew of brand-new emotions manifest within Riley. These include the energetic Anxiety (Maya Hawke), the jealous Envy (Ayo Edebiri), the ambivalent Ennui (Adèle Exarchopoulos), and the bashful Embarrassment (Paul Walter Hauser). While they all have the best of intentions for Riley, Anxiety takes over after deciding that Joy and her friends aren't what Riley needs right now. This kickstarts yet another adventure through Riley's mind, as Joy and the banished emotions try to get back up to their control center to save Riley.

Will 'Inside Out 2' Get a Sequel?

As mentioned, the end-credits scene of Inside Out 2 does not explicitly set up a sequel. However, it seems that the potential for another film set in the world of Inside Out is a very real possibility. Pixar is already exploring ways to expand the Inside Out universe, as they are reportedly working on a Disney+ spin-off series that will center around the movie studio that makes Riley's dreams. The potential for even more stories related to the Inside Out franchise is amplified by the film's very strong box office projections, with Inside Out 2 projected to make $135 million in it's opening weekend.

Inside Out 2's director, Kelsey Mann, also seems very keen to return to the franchise for a third installment. A recent interview he had with ComicBook seemed to indicate that an Inside Out 3 is a very real possibility, given that there are so many directions Riley's story can go from here:

"I love this world. It's such a great world to play in, and ideas just kind of come from playing in this world, both for locations and characters. There's so many ideas not only from the first film, but especially in this one, where I'm like, 'That's a really fun, clever idea. I don't know how it fits into this particular story, but it should be used at some point.'"

A potential follow-up to a hit franchise like Inside Out would be consistent with Pixar's plans to make a new sequel every other year. The new plan has inspired a little bit of controversy among animation fans, as some fear Pixar's prioritization of sequels could lead to the company losing its unique brand of originality that made it so special.

While this doesn't mean Pixar is tossing out original ideas entirely, Pixar president Jim Morris seems to think sequels are necessary going forward, given the company's last original film, Elemental, struggled at the box office:

"We were all kind of gut-punched, and it was tough on morale. I thought it was a good film with a Pixar feel, so when it didn’t work, that was like, ‘Whoa.’ I was thinking, ‘Do people just not want to see the kind of film we make anymore? Is that done?’ "

While the new emphasis on sequels is cause for some concern (unless they're as high quality and imaginative as Inside Out 2), fans can rest a little easier with the knowledge that Pixar doesn't have any plans to make any live-action remakes for it's vast repertoire of beloved movies. This was recently confirmed by Pixar COO and original Inside Out director, Pete Docter:

"No, and this might bite me in the butt for saying it, but it sort of bothers me. I like making movies that are original and unique to themselves. To remake it, it's not very interesting to me personally."

Regardless of if we end up getting an Inside Out 3 or not, Inside Out 2 will be in theaters on Friday, June 14th, 2024.

