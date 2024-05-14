The Big Picture Inside Out 2's stunning new Dolby poster teases an even richer emotional landscape in Riley's mind with new characters Anxiety, Envy, Embarrassment, and Ennui.

Dolby Cinema enhances the visual and auditory experience of Inside Out 2, promising an unforgettable cinematic adventure for viewers young and old.

Set to premiere on June 14, 2024, the sequel delves into Riley's teenage years as she navigates new emotions with the original gang and fresh faces in tow.

Get ready to dive back into the colourful and emotional world of Riley with Disney and Pixar's Inside Out 2. Dolby Cinema has exclusively revealed a gorgeous new poster for the highly anticipated sequel, which teases an even richer emotional landscape within the now-teenage protagonist's mind. The poster, a beautifully crafted silhouette of Riley’s profile, is a canvas for her vivid emotions, showcasing not just the original gang — Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear, and Disgust — but also introducing fresh faces: Anxiety, Envy, Embarrassment, and Ennui.

The beautifully simplistic, yet complex image captures the essence of Inside Out 2's exploration of Riley’s psyche with a delightful and insightful twist. Each colour and character seamlessly blends into Riley's profile, with them symbolising the tangled web of feelings she navigates through her teenage years. The new characters, Anxiety, Envy, Embarrassment, and Ennui, are vividly depicted, adding layers to the already complex emotional palette that the film promises to explore.

What's Dolby Cinema All About?

Image via Disney

Inside Out 2 is not just a visual treat but also an auditory adventure, making it a perfect fit for Dolby Cinema. With its state-of-the-art Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos technologies, Dolby Cinema promises to enhance every frame and sound of the movie, allowing viewers to see the subtle details and hear the immersive soundscapes that bring Riley's inner world to life. As stated by Dolby, their cinemas are designed to unlock the emotional impact of every film, ensuring that Inside Out 2 will be an unforgettable cinematic experience.

The sequel, set to premiere on June 14, 2024, returns to the mind of Riley as she faces the trials and tribulations of adolescence. The original emotions have their hands full when Anxiety, voiced by Maya Hawke, makes an appearance, hinting at the complexities of growing up. The film, directed by Kelsey Mann and produced by Mark Nielsen, will take viewers on a deep dive into the evolving emotional landscape of a teenager, with the returning voice talents of Amy Poehler, Lewis Black, Phyllis Smith, Tony Hale, and Liza Lapira continuing to entertain viewers young and old.

Fans can now pre-order tickets to experience the film in the most immersive way possible at Dolby Cinema. Check out the new poster and get ready for a journey that's as emotionally powerful as it is visually stunning. For more updates, stay tuned to Collider.