The party isn’t going to end any time soon, it seems, with Disney-Pixar’s Inside Out 2 looking to follow up its record-breaking opening weekend haul with a similarly stunning sophomore frame. The animated sequel grossed $30 million on its second Friday, which sets it up for a three-day second weekend haul of around $98 million. What this obviously means is that with only a marginal push, Inside Out 2 could hit the $100 million mark in weekend two — a feat that only six films in history have accomplished previously.

Either way, Inside Out 2 is beating the $90 million-plus second weekend hauls of Barbie and The Super Mario Bros. Movie from last year. While Warner Bros.’ candy-colored satirical comedy made $93 million in weekend two, Super Mario Bros. grossed $92 million. If Inside Out 2 manages to meet these projections, it will claim the record for the biggest second weekend haul for an animated title. The movie delivered the second-biggest debut in the history of animated films last weekend, grossing $154 million domestically.

The film is riding a wave of positive reviews, and currently sits at a “fresh” 91% score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. In his review, Collider’s Ross Bonaime called it Pixar’s best film since Soul in early pandemic 2020. Globally, Inside Out 2 is passing the $500 million mark, and will likely top $600 million by Sunday. On Friday, it also overtook Dune: Part 2’s $282 million lifetime haul to become the year’s biggest film at the domestic box office.

'Inside Out 2' Has Passed the Half-Billion Milestone Globally

Displaying yet another remarkable hold as it enters its third weekend, Sony’s Bad Boys: Ride or Die grossed over $5.2 million on Friday, as it charges towards an $18 million haul in weekend three. This will take the film’s running domestic total to just under $150 million. By comparison, 2020’s Bad Boys for Life was able to pass the $200 million mark domestically before the pandemic shut theaters down shortly afterward. Bad Boys: Ride or Die might find it difficult to match its predecessor, but is expected to come close.

Debuting at number three, Focus Features’ The Bikeriders rode on its star Austin Butler’s massive popularity to a $4 million debut. If the movie pushes the throttle only slightly, it should hit double-digits across its first weekend, but is currently expected to generate a little over $9.5 million in its first three days of release. Reviews for the crime-drama have been mostly positive, with its Rotten Tomatoes score currently standing at a “fresh” 82%. Directed by the acclaimed Jeff Nichols, the movie was originally supposed to be released by 20th Century Studios at the end of last year, before being acquired by Focus.

Continuing to display incredible legs, 20th Century Studios' Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes added over $1 million on its seventh Friday, pushing its domestic total past the $160 million milestone. The big-budget hit is eying over $3 million this weekend. Sony's The Garfield Movie took the fifth spot with $1 million on its fifth Friday, taking its running domestic total to $82 million. At this stage, the chances of it passing the coveted $100 million milestone domestically are looking hit-or-miss. But thanks to its relatively restrained reported budget of $60 million and $220 million-plus global haul, the movie is comfortably in the clear.

Just outside the top five, Vertical’s The Exorcism, starring Russell Crowe, is bombing with $2 million on Friday. The movie is projected to gross around $4 million across the weekend, falling substantially short of the $9 million that The Pope’s Exorcist, also starring Crowe, grossed in its first weekend last year. Audiences awarded it a rare D CinemaScore, which spells doom. Elsewhere, director Yorgos Lanthimos’ latest collaboration with the Oscar-winning Emma Stone, Kinds of Kindness, is eyeing a massive per-theater average in its five-location limited debut. Stay tuned to Collider for more box office updates over the weekend.

