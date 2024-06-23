The Big Picture Inside Out 2 breaks records with $100 million in its second weekend and is on track to surpass Inside Out's global earnings.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die holds strong in its third weekend, approaching a $150 million domestic haul.

The Bikeriders debuts in third place with $10 million, boasting a star-studded cast and positive reviews.

Records are falling at the domestic box office for the second weekend in a row this June, as Disney-Pixar’s Inside Out 2 exceeds expectations again. After delivering the second-best opening weekend haul in the history of animated films — the movie grossed $154 million in its first three days of release — Inside Out 2 is eying a mammoth $100 million in weekend two. Not only does this set a new record for animated movies, but it also gets Inside Out 2 membership into an exclusive group that previously included only six other titles. Last year, Barbie made $93 million in its second weekend, while The Super Mario Bros. Movie grossed $92 million in its sophomore frame.

Having become the year’s biggest film domestically on Friday, Inside Out 2’s running total now stands at over $350 million. By comparison, the first Inside Out concluded its run with $356 million domestically and nearly $860 million worldwide. The new film is passing the $700 million mark globally this weekend and should overtake its predecessor by next weekend, after which it’ll continue its quest to hit the coveted $1 billion mark worldwide. Only four Pixar films have been able to hit that milestone previously.

Produced on a reported budget of $200 million, the movie opened to excellent reviews; Inside Out 2 has a “fresh” 91% score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, in addition to an even better 96% audience rating. In his review, Collider’s Ross Bonaime called it Pixar’s best film since Soul, which debuted on Disney+ in early pandemic 2020. Since then, the legendary animation house has had a rather difficult time, marked by a series of box office under-performers and behind-the-scenes troubles that led to layoffs. But Inside Out 2’s success is an encouraging sign not only for the studio but the industry as a whole.

The Box Office Nearly Hit $150 Million This Weekend

Retaining its number two spot, Sony’s Bad Boys: Ride or Die grossed an estimated $19 million in its third weekend, reporting yet another healthy hold. The film has now grossed nearly $150 million domestically, after a strong debut followed by a remarkable second-weekend performance. Bad Boys: Ride or Die is chasing the $200 million-plus domestic and $430 million global lifetime hauls of its predecessor, Bad Boys for Life. But while it’s still unclear if it’ll be able to match those totals, the film’s success cannot be underestimated. Produced on a reported budget of $100 million, the movie re-injected life into a struggling summer marketplace, and re-established Will Smith as a box office draw following the Oscars incident from a couple of years ago.

Debuting in third place, Focus Features’ The Bikeriders grossed an estimated $10 million. The crime-drama, by acclaimed director Jeff Nichols, relied heavily on the allure of newly-minted star Austin Butler, although it also features an eclectic ensemble that includes Tom Hardy, Jodie Comer, and Challengers breakout Mike Faist. Positively reviewed — The Bikeriders holds an 82% RT score — the movie was produced on a reported budget of $40 million, and was picked up by Focus after 20th Century Studios removed it from its release schedule last year.

Speaking of the Disney offshoot, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes kept over-performing in its seventh weekend. The film added over $3 million, taking its running domestic total to just under $165 million. Offering stiff competition, Sony’s The Garfield Movie grossed an estimated $3.6 million, taking its running total to around $85 million. Just outside the top five, the new horror film The Exorcism, starring Russell Crowe, tanked with just $2.4 million in its first weekend. The movie was nearly out-grossed by Thelma, which is playing in 1,000 fewer venues and stars the 94-year-old June Squibb.

