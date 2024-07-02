The Big Picture Inside Out 2 surpasses Frozen II, becoming the 4th biggest animated film in domestic box office history.

Having recently become the first film of the year to pass the coveted $1 billion milestone at the global box office, Disney-Pixar’s Inside Out 2 is continuing to make a home for itself in highly exclusive territory. Inside Out 2 had already broken into the top 10 lists of the highest-grossing animated movies of all time, both domestically and worldwide, and on Monday, the movie overtook Disney’s Frozen II to become the fourth-biggest animated film in domestic box office history. Inside Out 2 is only a few days away from hitting the massive $500 million milestone in North America, a feat that only two other movies in history have accomplished.

With nearly $9 million on its third Monday of release, the movie’s domestic total stands at $478 million. This puts it $1 million ahead of Frozen II, which was released in 2019. Inside Out 2 now trails only Finding Dory ($486 million), The Super Mario Bros. Movie ($574 million) and Incredibles 2 ($608 million) on the all-time domestic list. The film's performance proves that, despite its recent troubles, Pixar remains a force to be reckoned with. The legendary animation house is now responsible for three of the top five highest-grossing animated movies of all time at the domestic box office.

Globally, Inside Out 2 added around $15 million on Monday, taking its cumulative gross to $1.045 million. This puts the movie at the number eight spot on the all-time list, ahead of Despicable Me 3’s $1.03 billion lifetime haul. In just a matter of days, the movie will overtake Toy Story 3 ($1.06 billion) and Toy Story 4 ($1.07 billion) to become the sixth-biggest animated hit of all time at the worldwide box office. The highest-grossing Pixar movie remains Incredibles 2, with over $1.2 billion globally, while the world’s highest-grossing animated movie is Frozen II, with $1.4 billion in the bank.

Pixar Movies Have Grossed Over $16 Billion Worldwide

Inside Out 2 is the biggest film of the year, and currently ranks 44 on the all-time chart of the highest-grossing movies in the world. The film didn’t merely save the struggling summer box office season, but also repaired Pixar's damaged reputation. The studio took tremendous hits in the post-pandemic years, with a series of under-performers and behind-the-scenes turmoil that led to layoffs. Despite industry trends — other studios have more than halved the budgets for their animated movies — Pixar continues to spend top-dollar on its projects. Inside Out 2 reportedly cost $200 million to produce.

The movie was well-received, and currently sits at a “fresh” 90% score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. By comparison, the first Inside Out has a 98% score on RT, and concluded its global run with around $860 million worldwide in 2015. Inside Out 2 features the voices of Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith, Lewis Black, Diane Lane, Kensington Tallman, and Kyle MacLachlan, alongside newcomers Maya Hawke, Ayo Edebiri, Adèle Exarchopoulos, and Paul Walter Hauser. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.