At the rate it’s going, Disney-Pixar’s Inside Out 2 will soon run out of new records to break at the box office. In just its third week of release, the blockbuster has cemented itself as among the top-grossing animated films of all time. Produced on a reported budget of $200 million, the movie is all but certain to become Pixar’s biggest all-time global hit in the coming days, while also standing a strong chance of becoming the top-grossing animated film of all time domestically. On its 19th day of release, the movie passed a couple of major domestic box office milestones.

Inside Out 2 grossed over $11 million on its third Tuesday, reporting a nifty 30% increase over Monday’s numbers thanks to discounted ticket prices. This takes the film’s running domestic total to just under $490 million, putting it on track to pass the $500 million milestone in a couple of days. Its $489 million domestic haul now puts it ahead of Finding Dory’s $486 million lifetime gross, making it the second-biggest domestic box office hit in Pixar’s long and illustrious history. Inside Out 2 only trails Incredibles 2 now, which has remained Pixar's top-grossing film since 2018, with a $608 million lifetime domestic haul.

On the all-time domestic list, Inside Out 2 is now at number three, behind last year’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie ($574 million) and Incredibles 2 ($608 million). Over the course of its run, Inside Out 2 has out-performed such iconic animated films as Shrek 2 ($441 million), Toy Story 4 ($434 million) and The Lion King ($421 million). The movie made a staggering $154 million in its domestic opening weekend, and followed it up with a record-breaking $101 million in weekend two, and $57 million in weekend three. Inside Out 2 recently became the first film of the year to pass the coveted $1 billion milestone globally.

Only Five Pixar Movies Have Grossed Over $1 Billion Worldwide

The movie now ranks eight on the all-time global chart for animated films, with $1.056 billion. In the next few days, it’ll overtake the $1.06 billion and $1.07 billion respective lifetime hauls of Toy Story 3 and Toy Story 4. Passing Incredibles 2’s $1.24 billion lifetime global haul and the first Frozen’s $1.27 lifetime global haul is totally doable in the coming days, although the movie might have a difficult time climbing past the top two highest-grossing animated films — The Super Mario Bros. Movie ($1.3 billion) and Frozen II ($1.4 billion).

Marking a much-needed return to critical and commercial form for Pixar after several disappointing years, Inside Out 2 debuted to positive reviews, and currently sits at a “fresh” 90% score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. By comparison, the Oscar-winning first Inside Out has a 98% approval rating, and concluded its global run with around $860 million. You can watch Inside Out 2 in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.