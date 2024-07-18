The Big Picture Inside Out 2 has surpassed The Super Mario Bros. Movie as the second-highest grossing animated film worldwide.

The film is on track to become the highest-grossing animated movie of all time, with $1.36 billion in global earnings.

Animation Domination saved the summer box office with Inside Out 2 and Despicable Me 4 re-energizing audiences.

After a month of release during which it broke nearly every box office record imaginable for an animated film, Disney-Pixar’s Inside Out 2 has overtaken Universal’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie to become the second-biggest animated release of all time, both domestically and worldwide. On its fifth Tuesday, the blockbuster sequel added around $3.8 million domestically, which takes its running total to $578 million, which is around $4 million ahead of Super Mario’s lifetime domestic haul of $574 million.

The film’s Tuesday domestic tally alone is also enough to push it past Super Mario’s $1.361 billion lifetime global haul. Inside Out 2 has made just under $790 million from overseas markets, for a global haul of over $1.36 billion. This puts it around $90 million shy of Frozen II’s lifetime global gross of $1.45 billion, which it is likely to pass in the coming days. Domestically, the film is around $40 million shy of passing Incredibles 2’s $608 million lifetime haul. Inside Out 2 is now all but guaranteed to finish its theatrical run as the highest-grossing animated movie of all time.

Animation Domination Rescued the Summer Box Office

Highest Grossing Animated Movies Domestic Box Office Incredibles 2 $608 million Inside Out 2 $578 million The Super Mario Bros. Movie $574 million Finding Dory $486 million Frozen II $477 million

It debuted in theaters worldwide in June, and grossed nearly $300 million globally in its first weekend. Of that total, $154 million came from stateside theaters. The movie had an uncontested run for the next couple of weeks, and escaped largely unscathed when Universal debuted Despicable Me 4 in early July. Both movies have seemingly co-existed, instead of cannibalizing each other. Together, Inside Out 2 and Despicable Me 4 re-energized a summer box office that got off to a rather concerning start a couple of months ago.

Inside Out 2 is the highest-grossing movie of the year by a wide margin, with the year’s second-biggest film, Dune: Part Two, trailing by over $600 million. On the all-time global list, the movie currently ranks at number 16. This weekend, the film should be able to pass Avengers: Age of Ultron’s nearly $1.4 billion lifetime haul, after which it’ll set its sights on overtaking Barbie’s $1.43 billion lifetime global haul. On the all-time domestic list, Inside Out 2 currently ranks number 15.

In addition to all the records that it has broken, Inside Out 2 also revived a struggling Pixar. The legendary animation house had been having a rough patch, with a series of movies either being funneled to streaming, or under-performing commercially. These setbacks also reportedly led to layoffs. But despite that, Pixar invested heavily in Inside Out 2, producing the movie on a reported budget of $200 million — that’s twice the reported production cost of movies such as Super Mario and Despicable Me 4. The film backed it up with positive reviews, and has settled at a Rotten Tomatoes rating of 91%. A sequel to the acclaimed 2015 original, Inside Out 2 is playing in theaters. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.