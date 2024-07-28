The Big Picture Inside Out 2 overtakes Incredibles 2 as the highest-grossing animated movie domestically with $613 million.

The film has crossed $1.5 billion globally, becoming the 12th highest-grossing release of all time.

Inside Out 2 boosts Pixar's global revenue to nearly $17 billion, with five movies surpassing $1 billion worldwide.

Days after overtaking Frozen II to become the top-grossing animated movie in global box office history, Pixar’s Inside Out 2 has repeated the feat at the domestic box office as well, overtaking Incredibles 2’s lifetime haul in its seventh weekend of release. Directed by debutante Kelsey Mann, Inside Out 2 has pretty much broken every box office record that it could have, and this weekend, passed the $1.5 billion mark at the global box office as it continues it theatrical run.

The animated sequel grossed over $8 million domestically this weekend, taking its running total to $613 million and passing Incredibles 2’s $608 million lifetime haul. Not only is Inside Out 2 now the highest-grossing animated movie of all time, it’s also the 14th highest-grossing film in domestic box office history. The movie might be nearing the end of its run, but it still has a chance of eventually overtaking Jurassic World’s $652 million lifetime domestic haul to become the 10th-biggest movie ever.

Highest-Grossing Animated Movies Domestic Box Office Inside Out 2 $613 million Incredibles 2 $608 million The Super Mario Bros. Movie $574 million Finding Dory $486 million Frozen II $477 million

Globally, Inside Out 2 is the 12th-biggest release of all time, behind Furious 7 ($1.511 billion) and The Avengers ($1.515 billion). The film’s record-breaking performance helped push Pixar’s cumulative global revenue to nearly $17 billion worldwide and nearly $7 billion domestically. Five of the studio’s films have now generated over $1 billion worldwide — in addition to Inside Out 2 and Incredibles 2, this list includes Toy Story 4, Toy Story 3, and Finding Dory. Incidentally, the top five Pixar movies both domestically and worldwide are all sequels.

Pixar Movies Have Grossed Nearly $17 Billion Worldwide

Close

Inside Out 2 is to the legendary animation house what Deadpool & Wolverine is proving to be to Marvel Studios. Pixar was struggling after the pandemic, with a string of movies that were released directly on the Disney+ streaming platform in a bid to boost subscriptions, and a couple of more recent releases that under-performed at the box office. This was especially disappointing considering the many years of unbroken success that the studio had witnessed, both commercially and with the critics.

Produced on a reported budget of $200 million, Inside Out 2 is arguably the front-runner at next year’s Academy Awards, thanks to its fantastic performance at the box office and the glowing reviews that it has received. It appears to have settled at a “fresh” 91% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, although its audience score is significantly higher, at 96%. You can watch the movie in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.