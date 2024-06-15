The Big Picture Inside Out 2 is setting box office records with a massive $62 million opening day haul, exceeding expectations.

The animated sequel is on track for a domestic debut of $145 million, making it the third-biggest opening for an animated film.

Positive reviews and audience scores are boosting Inside Out 2, marking a successful return for Pixar.

After Sony’s Bad Boys: Ride or Die provided some much-needed respite to the struggling summer box office last weekend, things are about to explode with Pixar’s Inside Out 2 eying a record haul in its first three days of release. The animated sequel posted massive numbers on opening day, setting both Pixar and the domestic box office up for a long-awaited rebound. Inside Out 2 grossed an estimated $62 million on Friday, which includes the $13 million that the movie made in Thursday previews.

The film is expected to deliver the third-biggest opening weekend haul ever for an animated title, behind Pixar’s own Incredibles 2 ($182 million), and Illumination’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie ($146 million). Current projections are putting Inside Out 2’s domestic debut at around $145 million, massively exceeding projections heading into the opening weekend, which were hovering around the $100 million mark. The film’s $62 million opening day haul is the second-best in animation history, behind Incredibles 2’s $71 million debut in 2018. Unlike a string of recent animated hits, which were all produced for less than $100 million, Inside Out 2 reportedly cost a studio-standard $200 million to produce.

Reviews have been mostly positive, with the film currently reporting a “fresh” 92% Rotten Tomatoes score. Inside Out 2 also earned an impressive A CinemaScore from opening day audiences, while its audience score on RT stands at a brilliant 96%. In his review, Collider’s Ross Bonaime described it as Pixar’s best movie since Soul in early-pandemic 2020. The legendary animation house has had a rather difficult last few years, with a string of bombs and under-performers. By comparison, the first Inside Out concluded its theatrical run with nearly $860 million worldwide in 2015, and also won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature.

Family Audiences Have Plenty of Options to Choose From This Weekend

Close

Slipping to number two after a solid opening weekend, Bad Boys: Ride or Die grossed $8.5 million on its second Friday, and is eyeing around $31 million in weekend two. This represents a stellar sub-50% drop from last weekend, and should comfortably take the film’s running domestic total past the $100 million mark by Sunday. The fourth installment in the action-comedy franchise, which recently passed a combined total of $1 billion worldwide, has already recovered its reported $100 million budget, and would hope to out-gross its immediate predecessor Bad Boys for Life’s $430 million lifetime global haul when all is said and done.

At number three, 20th Century Studios’ Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes actually overtook other holdovers in the domestic rankings, having already passed the $150 million mark. The fourth installment in the Planet of the Apes reboot series is expected to make around $4.5 million in its sixth weekend of release, taking its running total to just under $160 million. The movie made a little less than $2 million on Friday. The fourth spot was claimed by Sony’s The Garfield Movie, which, as expected, lost a chunk of its audience to this week’s big new release. The movie is eying a little over $4 million, after having made $1.5 million on its fourth Friday. The Garfield Movie still hasn’t passed the $80 million mark domestically.

At number five, Warner Bros.' The Watchers grossed $1.1 million on its second Friday, but will surrender its position to Paramount’s family film IF this weekend. John Krasinski's sleeper hit also took a direct hit from Inside Out 2, grossing $1 million on its fourth Friday. The movie is eying a little over $3 million this weekend, which should take its running domestic total past the coveted $100 million mark by Sunday. Stay tuned to Collider for more box office updates over the weekend.

Find Tickets Now