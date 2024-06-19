The Big Picture Inside Out 2 breaks box office records, surpassing $200 million domestically in just five days.

The Pixar sequel ranks as the second-highest-grossing movie of 2024, hitting $380 million worldwide.

Critics and audiences alike praise the film's compelling storyline, stellar direction, and universal appeal.

Disney/Pixar’s latest masterpiece, Inside Out 2, is on a rampage at the box office, setting a staggering new record with a $29.1 million haul yesterday. That massive intake marks the highest-grossing Tuesday ever for an animated movie, toppling the previous record set by 2018’s Incredibles 2 at $27 million. The numbers don’t lie, the film is an unstoppable force at the moment.

The Kelsey Mann-directed sequel to the beloved 2015 original has now soared past the $200 million mark at the domestic box office in just five days, boasting a cumulative $205.7 million. This impressive figure secures Inside Out 2 as the second-highest-grossing movie of 2024, only trailing behind Dune: Part Two, which has amassed $282.1 million. Globally, the phenomenon continues with a jaw-dropping $46 million added to its tally yesterday alone, bringing its worldwide total to an astounding $380 million.

In terms of non-opening Tuesdays, Inside Out 2 now sits proudly as the sixth-highest-grossing of all time. It finds itself in the illustrious company of titans like Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Avengers: Endgame, and Spider-Man: No Way Home. When considering all Tuesdays, Inside Out 2 ranks as the eighth highest ever – a testament to its widespread appeal and relentless box office draw.

What’s Next for 'Inside Out 2'?

Close

With its second weekend on the horizon, industry insiders predict Inside Out 2 will rake in just under $70 million, further cementing its dominance. Rival distribution sources are buzzing with the possibility that this Pixar powerhouse might just cross the half-billion-dollar mark domestically. The only competition it faces this weekend is Focus Features/Regency’s The Bikeriders, projected to open with a modest $8 million - $10 million.

Disney/Pixar’s Inside Out 2 is more than just a sequel; it’s a box office juggernaut rewriting the record books. With a compelling storyline, stellar direction by Mann, and universal appeal, it’s no wonder this film is shattering records left and right. Collider's Ross Bonaime was a huge fan of the movie, praising the film as one of Pixar's best in some time.

Inside Out 2 manages to capture all the eccentricities, complexities, and decisions that make us who we are, and turn that into one of Pixar’s best in years. What a joy it is to watch them do it.

Don’t miss out on the magic – catch Inside Out 2 in theaters now and join the millions who’ve already been captivated by the wonders of Riley's mind.