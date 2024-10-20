Inside Out 2 is an excellent sequel that builds on the original film’s premise, as Riley (Kensington Tallman) hits puberty. An array of more complex emotions are added to the mix, with Anxiety (Maya Hawke), Envy (Ayo Edebiri), Ennui (Adèle Exarchopoulos), and Embarrassment (Paul Walter Hauser) joining original characters Joy (Amy Poehler), Sadness (Phyllis Smith), Fear (Tony Hale), Disgust (Liza Lapira), and Anger (Lewis Black). Though the emotions are brought to life impeccably, the film is missing something that elevated the original’s emotional impact — Bing Bong (Richard Kind).

Riley’s imaginary friend Bing Bong has the weightiest emotional moments of the original Inside Out. As Bing Bong fades into oblivion, it represents a part of Riley’s childhood vanishing before our eyes. Inside Out 2 may touch upon changes we encounter when growing up, but nothing as strong as the permanent loss of childhood is explored.

Bing Bong Brings Hard-Hitting Emotion to 'Inside Out'

Image via Pixar

In the original Inside Out, Joy and Sadness find themselves temporarily out of Riley’s mind. They encounter Bing Bong, Riley’s imaginary friend, wandering around her long-term memory. Even though he is lighthearted on the surface, he is melancholic as he realizes that he has no place in Riley’s mind as she grows up. As Bing Bong vanishes from existence, it represents Riley’s childhood fading away. His disappearance is permanent, hammering home the difficult idea that as we grow up, we lose a part of ourselves forever. It’s not only the loss of the beloved character Bing Bong, but a reminder that these joyous and naive parts of ourselves from childhood, will never be with us again.

'Inside Out 2' Uses The Hockey Match to Bring Out Riley’s Emotions

While Inside Out is about the loss of childhood innocence, Inside Out 2 focuses on how we incorporate our existing selves into a more complicated structure as we grow up. We need less Joy in our lives as a wider range of emotions helps us navigate life. As Riley’s friends reveal they’ll be going to a different school, her new emotions kick into overdrive, building to the key emotional scene of the film.

The hockey match not only acts as the film's climax, but also its biggest emotional moment. As Riley is fraught over the prospect of losing her friends, it culminates in a panic attack. After regulating her emotions, she confronts her friends about how she’s been feeling about the imminent change in their friendship. It’s a touching moment and an important life lesson, but misses that powerful blow that Bing Bong delivers in Inside Out.

Bing Bong is Gone Forever, But Riley’s Real-World Friends Are Still Around

Image via Pixar

The hockey match doesn’t work on the same emotional level as Bing Bong, as the quantifiable stakes aren't as high. Riley’s rift with her friends signals a shift in their relationship, but it’s shown that they keep in touch after starting high school. With Bing Bong, that shift in friendship is permanent — that part of Riley is gone forever.

While both scenes are about changing ideas of friendship as we grow, they work on different levels. Riley’s real-life friendships are external, and merely change in dynamics as they come of age. Bing Bong is imaginary, internalized, and represents more than friendship, working on a deeper level. Friends may come and go, but we only get one childhood.

Inside Out 2 focuses on how, as we age, we incorporate our existing selves into a more complicated structure. While it captures a new range of emotions, particularly portraying how anxiety can take over, there is no hard-hitting Bing Bong moment of permanence. It’s a great film, but Inside Out 2 holds less emotional weight than its predecessor.

Inside Out 2 is available to stream on Disney+ in the U.S.

