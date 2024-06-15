The Big Picture Meet the new characters of Inside Out 2, like Anxiety and Envy, in adorable plush and Funko POP form.

Try the Bubble Skincare 3-Step Routine featuring Joy and Sadness to regulate your feelings throughout the day.

LEGO's Inside Out 2 Mood Cubes are buildable sets featuring mini-doll figures of Joy and Anxiety.

Just like Riley’s emotions, we feel all kinds of Joy for these new Pixar’s Inside Out 2 collections. The Pixar sequel is officially in theaters now, bringing with it a new set of lovable characters, and ready to tackle a new era of Riley's emotions. With all the latest complex additions in the latest film, it’s fitting to have such a wide variety of merchandise to suit all ages.

First up is the Flip-A-Mood Reversible Plush. These pillow-like plush heads come in two styles and are reversible, so you can choose which character you feel like today. Joy (Amy Poehler) and Sadness (Phyllis Smith) share one design, while Fear (Tony Hale) and Anxiety (Maya Hawke) are the other. The embroidered detail is gorgeous and showcases the craftsmanship of Just Play.

Perhaps you can cuddle with your Flip-A-Mood Plush after you wrap up your nightly skin routine with the latest collection from Bubble Skincare. The Inside Out 2: One of a Kind 3-Step Barrier Boost Routine comes with calming essential items to help you regulate your own feelings throughout the day. There is the Fresh Start gel cleanser, the Water Slide, which is a supercharged hydration-boosting serum, and the Cloud Surf water cream moisturizer that mattifies your skin. These items come with Joy, Sadness, and Ennui (Adèle Exarchopoulos) on the bottles.

Don’t Get Too Envious Over Not Having These New Collectibles

For the builder and the collector in your crew, there are plenty of Inside Out 2 items to choose from. The always fan-favorite Funko POPs have five new additions to the Pixar library. Out of the new group, Joy is the only returning emotion from the first film at this time. She is joined by Anxiety and her new friends Ennui, Embarrassment (Paul Walter Hauser), and Envy (Ayo Edebiri). However, Envy is different from the others as she is sitting on one of Riley’s memory orbs, which has turned the same hue as this little complex emotion.

Finally, The LEGO Group is here for fun with the entire family with a new set, the Inside Out 2 Mood Cubes. This set has four mini-doll figures of Joy and Anxiety along with to of the mind workers, Foreman (Kirk Thatcher) and Margie (Sarayu Blue) showing off their little hard hats. With nine different buildable mood plates for each of the emotions, you and your little builder can make these cubes which can hide little treasures within them.

Inside Out 2 has been a much-needed win for Pixar and the general box office this summer. The film has been received well by fans and critics, with Collider’s Ross Bonaime saying that the film “impressively balances numerous threads in a cohesive and entertaining story.”

