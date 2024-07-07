The Big Picture Inside Out 2 tops Despicable Me 4 at the box office, nearing $1.21 billion globally.

Inside Out 2 is now the fifth-biggest animated film globally, trailing only Incredibles 2, Frozen, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and Frozen II.

Pixar's Inside Out 2 is the top-grossing film of the year so far.

After a record-breaking (and largely uncontested) three-week run at the global box office, Disney-Pixar’s Inside Out 2 faced off against Universal and Illumination’s Despicable Me 4 this weekend. But despite concerns that the two animated films might cannibalize each other, there appears to be a “Barbenheimer” redux brewing. While Despicable Me 4 generated nearly $200 million worldwide this weekend, Inside Out 2 passed several major milestones of its own.

With around $533 million domestically and another $683 million from overseas markets, the film’s cumulative global haul now stands at a staggering $1.21 billion. Early congratulations are in order because this means that Inside Out 2 is only a few days away from becoming the biggest Pixar movie of all time globally, ahead of Incredibles 2, which concluded its run with $1.24 billion in 2018. At the domestic box office, Inside Out 2 trails Incredibles 2 by around $80 million, a gap that it will most likely overcome by the next weekend.

Inside Out 2 is now the fifth-biggest animated film in global box office history, behind only Incredibles 2 ($1.24 billion), Frozen ($1.27 billion), The Super Mario Bros. Movie ($1.3 billion) and Frozen II ($1.4 billion). Inside Out 2 debuted with nearly $300 million worldwide in its blockbuster first weekend and has since been shattering record after record both domestically and worldwide. At the rate it’s going, there’s a strong chance that it will eventually overtake Frozen II’s lifetime haul as well.

Pixar's Biggest Films Are All Sequels

Close

Needless to say, it’s also the top-grossing film of the year so far, having dethroned Dune: Part Two a while ago. But more importantly, the film brought back some lost respect for Pixar; the legendary animation house had been struggling for the last few years, with a string of under-performers that led to layoffs. While a trifecta of Pixar movies — Soul, Luca, and Turning Red — debuted directly on the Disney+ streaming service during the pandemic, the studio’s most recent theatrical releases — Lightyear and Elemental — also underperformed.

Pixar continues to splurge on its projects, even though rival studios have greatly reduced spending on animated films. Inside Out 2 cost a reported $200 million to produce and appears to have settled at a 90% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. By comparison, the Oscar-winning first Inside Out grossed around $860 million globally and scored a 98% approval rating on RT. You can watch Inside Out 2 in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

Get Tickets