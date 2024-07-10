The Big Picture Inside Out 2 is now the highest-grossing Pixar movie ever, surpassing the record previously held by Incredibles 2.

The sequel follows Riley as she enters puberty, introducing new emotions like Anxiety and Envy to navigate her teenage years.

Inside Out 2's success at the box office marks a return to glory for Pixar, standing out in a year where few movies have achieved blockbuster status.

Inside Out 2 continues its massive box office run with yet another record surpassed. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the sequel directed by Kelsey Mann has become the highest-grossing Pixar movie at the worldwide box office. Audiences from all over the world can't get enough of Riley (Kensington Tallman) learning how to deal with her new emotions. The record was previously held by Incredibles 2. The sequel that followed the Parr family right after their first adventure earned $1.243 billion a few years ago. But with a total that has climbed up to $1.251 billion as of July 9, Inside Out 2 has become the studio's most successful release.

The latest Pixar movie follows Riley as she's about to enter puberty. Joy (Amy Poehler), Sadness (Phyllis Smith), Anger (Lewis Black), Disgust (Liza Lapira) and Fear (Tony Hale) feel like they've figured out how to deal with any problem that might stand in Riley's way. But the young girl has become a teenager, setting the stage for the introduction of new emotions. Anxiety (Maya Hawke), Envy (Ayo Edebiri) and the rest of the new team members are ready to lead Riley into the next stage of her life. But their methods don't sit well with the emotions introduced in the first movie.

Inside Out 2 became the box office hit the industry needed. The animated sequel is the first release to earn $1 billion at the global box office since Barbie took over the pop culture scene last summer. During a year when only a handful of movies have become box office hits, it's refreshing to see a heartfelt animated story smashing expectations. Inside Out 2's triumph also means good news for Pixar. Stories such as Luca and Turning Red were sent straight to Disney+ in recent years thanks to the pandemic, but Inside Out 2 has returned the studio to its former box office glory.

What's Next for This Year's Box Office?

By becoming the highest-grossing Pixar movie at the worldwide box office, Inside Out 2 has also become the fourth-highest grossing animated release of all time. Only the 2019 remake of The Lion King, Frozen II and The Super Mario Bros. Movie have generated more money than the Pixar sequel. Inside Out 2 is currently the highest-grossing movie of 2024, but with six months to go until next year, some other title might take the spot before the holidays. Deadpool & Wolverine will attempt to be a serious contender for the title, while Despicable Me 4 started its box office run with a bang this past weekend. Time will tell if Riley and her emotions will be defeated, or if the Pixar sequel will reign supreme by the end of the year.

Inside Out 2 is currently playing in theaters.

