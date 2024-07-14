The Big Picture Inside Out 2 has become the #3 highest-grossing animated film globally.

The film remains the highest-grossing movie of 2024 globally.

Internationally, Inside Out 2 is the top Pixar film of all time.

After just five weekends, Inside Out 2 has grossed an estimated $1.350 billion globally, with $572.6 million from domestic markets and $777.5 million internationally. The phenomenal performance has positioned Inside Out 2 as the #3 animated film of all time globally. It is on the verge of surpassing Super Mario Bros ($1.362 billion) to claim the #2 spot and is the highest-grossing Pixar film globally.

This weekend alone saw Inside Out 2 surpass major titles such as Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom ($1.310 billion), Star Wars Episode VIII – The Last Jedi ($1.334 billion), Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 ($1.342 billion), and Black Panther ($1.350 billion) to become the #17 highest-grossing film of all time globally. It remains the highest-grossing movie of 2024 and the only film to cross the $1 billion mark this year. The film is yet to open in Japan, scheduled for August 1.

Domestically, Inside Out 2 holds the #16 spot among the highest-grossing films of all time and is the #3 animated film domestically, soon expected to surpass Super Mario Bros ($575 million). It ranks as the #3 film for the weekend in its fifth weekend and continues to be the highest-grossing movie of 2024 domestically.

'Inside Out 2' Rules the World

Image via Pixar

Internationally, Inside Out 2 has become the #5 animated film of all time, surpassing Despicable Me 3 ($770 million). It is the highest-grossing Pixar film internationally and the top-grossing movie of 2024 in international markets. The film maintained its #1 position in Italy, Korea, Brazil, and several smaller markets while holding the #2 spot in Germany, Spain, the UK, Australia, and China (non-local). The weekend saw Inside Out 2 open at #1 in Hong Kong, grossing an estimated $1.9 million for the weekend ($7.0 million including previews), setting a record for the highest sneak previews of all time. In Portugal, the film posted the second-highest opening weekend of all time, only behind Avengers: Endgame.

Inside Out 2 achieved significant milestones across various regions:

It became the highest-grossing movie of all time in Brazil this weekend, joining Mexico, Colombia, Chile, and Uruguay.

It ranks within the top 10 all-time grossing films in industry history in 16 regions.

It stands as the highest-grossing animated film of all time in 19 countries.

It ranks as the second-highest-grossing animated film of all time in 6 countries.

The success of Inside Out 2 has also propelled The Walt Disney Company past the $2 billion mark for 2024, to date, achieved with just three wide releases: Inside Out 2, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, and The First Omen. Stay tuned to Collider for more.

