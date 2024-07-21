The Big Picture Inside Out 2 is on track to break box office records with $1.44 billion global gross in just six weeks.

Pixar's biggest hit in five years, the film received positive reviews and a 91% critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The sequel features an all-star cast and follows Riley as a teenager, exploring new emotions and challenges.

Having surrendered its box office crown a couple of weeks ago to fellow animated sequel Despicable Me 4, Pixar’s Inside Out 2 is now in the home stretch of its theatrical run, and on the verge of breaking two immense box office records. The blockbuster film is now in its sixth week of release, and just days away from becoming the top-grossing animated hit in box office history — both domestically and worldwide.

The film has made $596 million domestically so far, having earned around $12 million this weekend. It also picked up $34 million from overseas markets this weekend, for an international total of $845 million. This puts the film’s cumulative global gross at a stunning $1.44 billion. Inside Out 2 is now just $14 million shy of overtaking Incredibles 2 to become the top-grossing animated film in domestic box office history, and just $8 million shy of passing Frozen II to become the top-grossing animated film globally.

In the month-and-a-half that it has played in theaters, Inside Out 2 has broken nearly every box office record that it could’ve. It debuted with nearly $300 million worldwide in its first weekend, and has since emerged as the year’s biggest hit, and is now among the top 15 highest-grossing films of all time. This weekend, it overtook last year’s Barbie to become the 14th-biggest release ever. If it’s able to overtake Top Gun: Maverick’s $1.49 billion lifetime haul before the end of its run, it’ll become the third-biggest film of the post-pandemic era, behind only Spider-Man: No Way Home ($1.9 billion) and Avatar: The Way of Water ($2.3 billion).

'Inside Out 2' Has Turned Pixar's Fortunes Around

Inside Out 2 is also Pixar’s biggest hit at the global box office, and its biggest since Toy Story 4 five years ago. The legendary animation house has had its share of difficulties in recent times, with a string of movies that were released directly on streaming, and a couple that under-performed at the box office. Unlike other studios that have been cutting costs on animated projects, Pixar spent a reported $200 million on Inside Out 2. This is twice the budget of Despicable Me 4, and The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

The movie opened to positive reviews, and has settled at a “fresh” 91% score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. The audience score is even more positive, at 96%. This, along with the first film’s incredible reputation, is the key to its long legs at the box office. Inside Out 2 retained a position in the top five list this weekend, despite Twisters stirring up a storm in its debut weekend, and Despicable Me 4 continuing to draw younger audiences. You can watch the movie in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

