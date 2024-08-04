The Big Picture Inside Out 2 is breaking box office records, becoming the highest-grossing animated movie and top film of the year.

The sequel has made $1.56 billion globally, surpassing the original film's $850 million, with more success expected.

The all-star cast and engaging storyline of Inside Out 2 have reinvigorated Pixar's success at the box office and beyond.

After a remarkable two-month run in theaters worldwide, Disney-Pixar’s Inside Out 2 passed major new milestones at the box office this weekend, both domestically and worldwide. The animated blockbuster added around $7 million in stateside theaters, and another $20 million from overseas markets, thanks mainly to a $5 million debut in Japan. All of this combined pushed the film’s cumulative global haul to a staggering $1.56 billion, of which $626 million has come from domestic theaters and over $900 million from overseas markets.

Inside Out 2 is already the top-grossing animated movie in box office history, as well as the highest-grossing movie of the year. It’s also among the top 10 biggest films of all time at the global box office, and this weekend, overtook Marvel’s The Avengers domestically to become the 12th-biggest release ever. For context, the first Inside Out film concluded its global run with around $850 million. The movie still clearly has gas in the tank for a couple of more high-profile box office wins.

On the all-time global list, it trails only The Lion King remake ($1.64 billion), Jurassic World ($1.66 billion), Spider-Man: No Way Home ($1.9 billion), Avengers: Infinity War ($2.04 billion), Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens ($2.05 billion), Avatar: The Way of Water ($2.3 billion), Avengers: Endgame ($2.7 billion), and Avatar ($2.9 billion). Inside Out 2 is likely to finish ahead of both The Lion King and Jurassic World, as the eighth-biggest release in history.

Pixar's Top Five Biggest Hits Are All Sequels

Inside Out 2 opened with a resounding $395 million worldwide, re-energizing the summer box office after a disappointing few weeks that saw major misfires such as The Fall Guy and Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. The movie held its ground even after the arrival of Illumination’s Despicable Me 4, which has since generated over $750 million worldwide. And despite the recent record-breaking spree of fellow Disney release Deadpool & Wolverine, which is now the second-biggest hit of the year with over $820 million globally, Inside Out 2 has held on to its position as 2024's biggest release.

Produced on a reported budget of $200 million, the movie has helped push the Mouse House’s combined annual earnings past the $3 billion mark. It has also helped turn Pixar’s fortunes around after a disappointing post-pandemic run, marked by box office bombs such as Lightyear and a string of titles that went directly to streaming. Inside Out 2 will hope that its box office performance also translates to Oscars success in a few months. You can watch the film in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

