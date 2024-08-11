The Big Picture Inside Out 2 continues to dominate the box office, nearing $1.6 billion globally and solidifying itself as a top-grossing animated film.

The sequel surpasses The Lion King remake's lifetime haul and is on track to join the ranks of the highest-grossing films in history.

Disney announced a new spin-off series set in the same world, establishing Inside Out as one of their most lucrative franchises to date.

While Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds do battle at the top of the box office charts this weekend, Disney-Pixar’s holdover blockbuster Inside Out 2 continued to draw crowds well into the tail-end of its theatrical run. Having already broken practically every box office record that it could, the animated sequel managed to notch another couple of victories this weekend as it further cemented itself as one of the top 10 highest-grossing films in global box office history ahead of its digital debut.

The movie slipped out of the top five domestically this weekend, grossing an estimated $5 million and taking its running total to $636 million, having beaten Barbie's lifetime haul. Thanks to a strong performance in Japan, the movie added over $14 million from overseas markets, pushing its cumulative overseas haul past the $950 million mark. Globally, Inside Out 2 is on the verge of passing the $1.6 billion milestone, against a reported budget of $200 million. It’s currently the 10th-biggest film in history, and has a strong chance of passing The Lion King remake’s $1.64 billion lifetime haul by the end of its run.

Inside Out 2 is in esteemed company, and currently trails only The Lion King remake ($1.64 billion), Jurassic World ($1.66 billion), Spider-Man: No Way Home ($1.9 billion), Avengers: Infinity War ($2.04 billion), Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens ($2.05 billion), Avatar: The Way of Water ($2.3 billion), Avengers: Endgame ($2.7 billion), and Avatar ($2.9 billion). It’s also the top-grossing animated film in history, both domestically and worldwide, and the year’s biggest film.

'Inside Out 2' Will Soon Be Released on Digital Platforms

On the all-time domestic chart, Inside Out 2 currently ranks 11, and is all but certain to pass Jurassic World’s $652 million lifetime haul before the end of its run. The film’s record-breaking performance has helped push Pixar’s box office revenue past the $17 billion mark. This is a huge return-to-form for the legendary animation studio, which had been struggling in recent years with a string of under-performers and straight-to-streaming releases.

This weekend, Disney also announced a new spin-off series set in the same world as the movies, establishing Inside Out as one of the studio’s most lucrative franchises. By comparison, the first Inside Out movie made around $850 million worldwide in 2015, and went on to win the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature. Inside Out 2 is also a strong contender for awards success, considering its 91% approval rating on RT, and the eyeballs that it’ll potentially be able to generate for the Oscars next year. You can watch the movie in theaters. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.