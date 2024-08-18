The Big Picture Inside Out 2 is now among the most successful films in history globally, with a stunning $1.62 billion cumulative global haul.

The movie continues to climb the ranks, now the 11th-biggest hit domestically and on track to pass $1 billion in overseas revenue alone.

Pixar's comeback is complete with Inside Out 2's success — the film is expected to be a top contender at the Oscars.

While congratulations are certainly in order for Inside Out 2 becoming the top-grossing Pixar movie and the biggest animated release of all time, it’s now among the most successful films in the history of the medium, and that deserves a different level of admiration altogether. In its 10th weekend of release, the animated blockbuster surged past a new milestone that only nine movies were previously able to. In doing so, it retained a spot on the all-time top-10 list at the global box office, and extended its lead over the year’s second-biggest hit, Deadpool & Wolverine, on the 2024 list.

With $642 million domestically, Inside Out 2 is the 11th-biggest hit in history, ahead of Barbie ($636 million) and The Avengers ($623 million). The movie needs just $10 million more to overtake Jurassic World’s lifetime haul to enter the top 10 domestic box office list of all time. It should be able to do this by the end of its run. In overseas markets, the film’s total haul now stands at a remarkable $983 million, which means that Inside Out 2 is all but certain to pass the $1 billion mark in overseas revenue alone by the end of its run. The film’s cumulative global haul now stands at a stunning $1.62 billion.

Inside Out 2 is in legendary company, trailing only The Lion King remake ($1.64 billion), Jurassic World ($1.66 billion), Spider-Man: No Way Home ($1.9 billion), Avengers: Infinity War ($2.04 billion), Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens ($2.05 billion), Avatar: The Way of Water ($2.3 billion), Avengers: Endgame ($2.7 billion), and Avatar ($2.9 billion). The film has now grossed over $400 million more globally than Pixar’s previous top-grosser, Incredibles 2.

Pixar Movies Have Grossed a Combined Total of Over $17 Billion Worldwide

Inside Out 2 was produced on a reported budget of $200 million, which remains standard for Pixar, despite a notable decline in spending on animated movies by rival studios. The legendary animation house has now completed its comeback, after a difficult few years marked by direct-to-streaming releases and a handful of commercial under-performers. Pixar hadn’t had a hit since the pre-pandemic era, although it had made up for it with well-deserved awards.

Inside Out 2 is expected to be a top contender at the upcoming Oscars, just like its predecessor, which won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature nearly a decade ago. It appears to have settled at a “fresh” 91% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, and will hit digital platforms in a couple of days. As has been observed, however, a digital release rarely impacts a hit film’s box office performance, aside from an expected loss of theater-count, of course.

