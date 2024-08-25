Days after landing on digital streaming platforms and over two months into its theatrical run, Disney’s Inside Out 2 passed yet another box office milestone. The movie has already emerged as the biggest hit of the year, the biggest animated hit of all time, and one of the top 10 highest-grossing blockbusters in global box office history. And this weekend — its 11th — the film notched another win. It became one of only 12 films in history to have generated more than $1 billion in overseas box office revenue.

Combined with the $646 million that the movie has made domestically, its cumulative global haul now stands at $1.65 billion. Inside Out 2 is now just $14 million shy of overtaking The Lion King remake on the all-time global list, and just $22 million short of overtaking Jurassic World. This means that it has a realistic chance of concluding its theatrical run as the eighth-biggest hit in global box office history.

With a projected final total in the $1.67 billion range, the movie will settle behind Spider-Man: No Way Home ($1.9 billion), Avengers: Infinity War ($2.04 billion), Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens ($2.05 billion), Avatar: The Way of Water ($2.3 billion), Avengers: Endgame ($2.7 billion), and Avatar ($2.9 billion) on the all-time global list. Each of these movies has now made over $1 billion in international markets; the only two titles outside the top 10 to have passed this milestone are Furious 7, and The Fate of the Furious.

Pixar's Movies Have Now Grossed $17 Billion Worldwide

Produced on a reported budget of $200 million — standard for Pixar, despite rivals decreasing their spending on animated movies — Inside Out 2 grossed nearly $400 million worldwide in its first weekend alone. This was nearly twice the lifetime global haul of Lightyear, and just $100 million short of the lifetime global haul of Elemental — Pixar’s two most recent box office under-performers. The legendary animation house had been having a notoriously difficult run in the post-pandemic era, with several titles also being shifted to streaming.

But Inside Out 2 was an instant hit, and it is now a front-runner at the Oscars next year. The original Inside Out, which debuted in 2015, went on to gross $850 million worldwide and won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature. The Oscars would want nothing more than for Inside Out 2 to be in contention, considering how beloved it has been among potential viewers. The movie holds a 91% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes and was recently deemed worthy of the platform’s newly announced “certified hot” badge, based on an audience rating of 95%.

