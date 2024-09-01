This weekend, Disney re-launched Inside Out 2 in over 1,000 domestic locations, as it nears three full months of release. Having already debuted on digital streaming platforms and broken pretty much every box office record that it could, the blockbuster animated sequel is now racking up bonuses. Inside Out 2 climbed another spot on the list of the highest-grossing movies in global box office history, and in the next few days, will enter the all-time top 10 list domestically as well.

With $650 million domestically and another $1.01 billion from overseas markets, the film’s cumulative global haul now stands at $1.666 billion. This puts it just ahead of the 2019 The Lion King remake on the all-time global rankings. Inside Out 2 is now the ninth-biggest film in history, behind Jurassic World ($1.669 billion), Spider-Man: No Way Home ($1.9 billion), Avengers: Infinity War ($2.04 billion), Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens ($2.05 billion), Titanic ($2.2 billion), Avatar: The Way of Water ($2.3 billion), Avengers: Endgame ($2.7 billion), and Avatar ($2.9 billion).

It remains the year’s biggest hit, ahead of Deadpool & Wolverine. Additionally, it’s also the top-grossing animated movie of all time, and the biggest hit in Pixar’s long and decorated history. Domestically, it’s just $2 million shy of overtaking Jurassic World and entering the top 10 all-time list. Produced on a reported budget of $200 million — standard for Pixar but huge in comparison to what rival studios are spending on animated movies — Inside Out 2 delivered nearly $400 million in its global debut, and has refused to drop out of the top 10 ever since.

'Inside Out 2' Is Guaranteed to Break Another Box Office Record In the Next Few Days

Close

The movie’s record-breaking performance also helped Pixar out of a difficult lull, which was marked by box office under-performance and behind-the-scenes difficulties. Much of Pixar’s post-pandemic output has been relegated to streaming, while its two theatrical releases — Elemental and Lightyear — under-performed to different degrees. Directed by debutante Kelsey Mann, the movie’s performance has helped the iconic animation house push its cumulative global earnings past the $17 billion mark.

The original Inside Out was released in 2015 and went on to generate $850 million worldwide. It also won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature, an eventuality that Pixar would be contemplating for Inside Out 2 as well, considering how well-reviewed it has been; it holds a “fresh” 91% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes.

You can watch the film in theaters and at home, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

Get Tickets