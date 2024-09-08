Now having played in theaters globally for three months, Disney’s Inside Out 2 continued to notch new wins on the worldwide box office charts this weekend. The animated blockbuster overtook Jurassic World to become the eighth-biggest film in history, weeks after debuting on digital streaming platforms and breaking virtually every box office record that it could. Inside Out 2 debuted with nearly $400 million worldwide back in June and is nearing the end of its theatrical run after losing over half of its domestic theatrical footprint this week.

With $651 million domestically and another $1.02 billion from overseas markets, the film’s cumulative global gross now stands at $1.675 billion. This puts it just ahead of Jurassic World’s $1.672 billion lifetime haul, and behind only Spider-Man: No Way Home ($1.9 billion), Avengers: Infinity War ($2.04 billion), Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens ($2.05 billion), Titanic ($2.2 billion), Avatar: The Way of Water ($2.3 billion), Avengers: Endgame ($2.7 billion), and Avatar ($2.9 billion) on the all-time list.

Inside Out 2 is already the biggest Pixar film of all time, having revived the legendary animation house’s fortunes after a difficult post-pandemic period. In recent years, Pixar has had to release several of its titles directly on the Disney+ streaming platform, while its two previous theatrical releases — Lightyear and Elemental — both under-performed to different degrees. The period was also marked by reported layoffs at the company. Despite these troubles, Disney spent a reported $200 million on Inside Out 2, even as industry rivals cut down costs on their animated projects. For instance, Despicable Me 4 cost a reported $100 million to produce.

Thanks to 'Inside Out 2' and 'Deadpool & Wolverine', Disney Has Grossed $4 Billion Globally in 2024

Inside Out 2 opened to excellent reviews, which is on-brand for Pixar. Even during its commercial difficulties, the studio was routinely experiencing success at the awards. The first Inside Out movie, released in 2015, grossed $850 million worldwide and won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature. With its massive box office haul and “fresh” 91% approval rating on the review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, Inside Out 2 is the front-runner for next year’s Oscars. The coming-of-age movie managed to please not only the audiences that grew up with the first film but also younger crowds that were particularly drawn to new characters such as Anxiety.

You can watch Inside Out 2 in theaters and at home, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

