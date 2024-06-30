The Big Picture Inside Out 2 has grossed $1.014 billion globally, becoming the 11th highest-grossing animated film.

It surpasses Toy Story 3, The Lion King, and Toy Story 4 at the domestic box office, ranking as the fifth highest-grossing animated film in U.S. history.

Inside Out 2 is the fastest animated film to cross the $1 billion mark.

After just three weekends, Pixar's Inside Out 2 has achieved a monumental milestone, grossing an estimated $1,014.8 million globally, with $469.3 million from domestic markets and $545.5 million internationally. This incredible feat positions it as the 11th highest-grossing animated film of all time worldwide. Notably, it is the fastest animated release to ever cross the $1 billion mark, accomplishing this in just 19 days, and it stands as the highest-grossing film of 2024 to date. It's also a return to the glory days for Pixar, with their first billion-dollar movie in 5 years, and is very close to outgrossing the last six Pixar movies combined worldwide.

Domestically, Inside Out 2 has outpaced Toy Story 3, The Lion King, Toy Story 4, and Shrek 2, becoming the fifth highest-grossing animated film in U.S. history. With this achievement, Disney and Pixar now hold four of the top five spots for all-time domestic animated releases. This weekend also marked the eighth-best third weekend ever, underscoring its strong performance.

Internationally, Inside Out 2 surpassed Shrek Forever After, Madagascar 3, and Finding Dory, ranking as the 18th highest-grossing animated film. It maintained the number one spot in most major markets despite the release of Despicable Me 4 and A Quiet Place: Day One. The film posted a remarkable -37% overall hold, with particularly strong performances in China (-13%), Australia (-23%), and Spain (-24%). Inside Out 2 has become a top 10 all-time grossing film in numerous countries, including Chile (#1), Uruguay (#2), and Mexico (#3). It is the highest-grossing animated film of all time in the Latin America region and several countries such as Brazil, Chile, and Paraguay. It also ranks as the second highest-grossing animated film in markets like Italy, Mexico, and Central America.

What Is 'Inside Out 2' About?

The film sees a return to the mind of Riley Andersen, now going through puberty and facing the arrival of new emotions, including Anxiety, Embarrassment, Ennui, and Envy. In his review, Collider’s Ross Bonaime called it Pixar’s best movie since Soul, which debuted at Christmas 2020 on Disney+, during the closure of theatres.

Inside Out 2 features the voices of returning players Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith, Lewis Black, Diane Lane, Kensington Tallman, and Kyle MacLachlan, alongside newcomers Maya Hawke, Ayo Edebiri, Adèle Exarchopoulos, and Paul Walter Hauser. You can still watch the movie in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates on its ongoing box office journey.

