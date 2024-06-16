The Big Picture Inside Out 2 has secured the biggest box office debut of the year, surpassing initial projections and earning $295 million globally.

The sequel has received high praise, boasting an "A" CinemaScore and a 92% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Pixar's ability to connect with audiences shines through in Inside Out 2.

Disney and Pixar have struck gold again with Inside Out 2, which had a spectacular opening weekend, raking in $155 million domestically. The animated sequel surpassed heavy hitters like Dune: Part Two ($82.5 million) and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire ($80 million), making it the biggest box office debut of the year. It's the first film since last summer’s Barbie to open above $100 million, laughing in the face of initial projections of $80 million to $90 million.

The film’s success wasn't confined to the U.S. Internationally, Inside Out 2 earned a staggering $140 million, breaking records as the largest overseas animated opening ever, topping Frozen 2 ($135 million). The movie was particularly well-received in Latin America, securing the second-largest opening ever in the region, only behind Avengers: Endgame. With a global total of $295 million, Inside Out 2 now holds the record for the biggest animated debut in comparable markets, at current exchange rates.

The movie's staggering debut is a much-needed boost for theaters, which have been eagerly awaiting a big hit after a lackluster start to the summer. It also marks a triumphant return for Pixar, which had struggled in recent years with some of its films going directly to Disney+ due to the pandemic. Pixar chief Pete Docter, who directed the original Inside Out in 2015, remarked that releasing movies straight to streaming had "trained" audiences to watch at home, which impacted the theatrical performance of films like Lightyear and Elemental.

How Well Reviewed Is 'Inside Out 2'?

However, it seems that audiences have rediscovered the magic of Pixar on the big screen. Inside Out 2 now boasts the second-biggest opening in Pixar’s history, behind only Incredibles 2 ($182 million) and ahead of Finding Dory ($135 million) and Toy Story 4 ($120 million). It also outperformed the original Inside Out, which debuted with $90.5 million and went on to become an Oscar-winning hit, grossing $356 million in North America and $858.8 million globally.

David A. Gross of Franchise Entertainment Research called the opening “sensational by Pixar’s exceptional standards for a sequel.” He noted that Pixar’s follow-ups consistently deliver, setting them apart in the industry. Inside Out 2 has captivated both critics and audiences alike. The sequel, arriving nearly a decade after the original, explores the emotions of a teenage Riley, introducing new characters like Anxiety (voiced by Maya Hawke), Envy (Ayo Edebiri), Embarrassment (Paul Walter Hauser), and Nostalgia (June Squibb) as she navigates summer camp.

Directed by Kelsey Mann in his feature debut, the film has received an “A” CinemaScore and a 92% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with Collider's Ross Bonaime giving it an 8 out of 10 in his review. Disney and Pixar have once again demonstrated their unparalleled ability to connect with audiences worldwide, delivering a heartwarming and joyful cinematic experience. With Inside Out 2, they remind us why they remain at the pinnacle of animated storytelling.

