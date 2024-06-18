The Big Picture Inside Out 2 surpasses $300 million at the global box office, proving to be a profitable investment for Disney.

Inside Out 2 continues to crush expectations with its box office performance, according to Deadline. The Pixar sequel crossed the $300 million mark at the global box office on Monday, capturing the attention of the world after only a few days of playing in theaters. In addition to quickly proving to be a profitable investment for Disney, Inside Out 2 almost broke Incredibles 2's record related to Pixar's highest-grossing Monday. During a summer movie season that couldn't seem to take off, the return of Riley (Kensington Tallman) and the emotions living inside her head proved once again that audiences will show up for the stories they're truly interested in.

When it was reported that Inside Out 2 was scoring a debut of $154 million at the domestic box office, no one knew what to expect out of the rest of the film's performance. Almost a decade ago, Inside Out premiered at the domestic box office with $90 million, with this weekend's numbers serving as a testament to how beloved the story directed by Pete Docter has become in the years since viewers were first introduced to Riley's emotions. After Incredibles 2 made a heroic return with $182 million during its opening weekend, it went on to make more than $1 billion at the global box office. Time will tell if Inside Out 2 can reach a similar level of success.

Inside Out 2 follows Riley as she enters puberty, meaning that her emotions are about to get more complex in order to prepare her for the next stage of her life. Anxiety (Maya Hawke), Envy (Ayo Edebiri) and Ennui (Adèle Exarchopoulos) are some of the new characters running around in her brain, and their presence will change Riley's life in ways she never expected. It's up to the original team from the first movie to save Riley before her new emotions cause her to suffer constantly.

The Original Gang is Back

While it's true that Inside Out 2 spent a long amount of time allowing Riley's new emotions to introduce themselves, the original team seen in the first movie couldn't get left behind. Joy (Amy Poehler), Sadness (Phyllis Smith) and Anger (Lewis Black) are back. The relevant changes made in the sequel are related to how Tony Hale voices Fear, after Bill Hader took on the role during the first installment. At the same time, Liza Lapira replaced Midy Kaling as Disgust for this new adventure that's ready to dominate the box office until Despicable Me 4 tries to take away its target audience.

Inside Out 2 is currently playing in theaters.