The Big Picture Inside Out 2 breaks records with $30 million on first Wednesday, eyeing $230 million domestically in under a week.

The sequel is set to surpass Kung Fu Panda 4's $543 million lifetime haul, on track to hit the $1 billion mark globally.

With an audience score of 96%, Inside Out 2 is Pixar's best film since Soul and introduces new emotions in adolescence.

After setting global box office records in its opening weekend, Disney-Pixar’s Inside Out 2 is actually going from strength to strength. The animated sequel witnessed an expected dip on its first Monday, but bounced back in grand fashion on discount Tuesday, and is eyeing a record haul on the Juneteenth holiday domestically. According to Deadline, Inside Out 2 generated around $30 million on its first Wednesday of release, which should take its running domestic total to over $230 million in under a week. Combined with its $175 million overseas haul, the film’s global box office has now passed the $400 million mark.

The previous Juneteenth record holder was 2022’s Jurassic World Dominion, which grossed a little over $20 million on the national holiday, which happened to fall on a Sunday that year. As far as animated releases on Wednesdays are concerned, Inside Out 2 will take the number three spot behind Universal’s Despicable Me 2, which made $35 million on its Wednesday debut back in 2013. Not far behind, The Super Mario Bros. Movie grossed $31 million on its first Wednesday last year. Inside Out 2 is certainly setting a new mid-week record for Pixar, overtaking Incredibles 2’s $19 million haul from 2018.

The movie set a new opening weekend record for 2024, overtaking Dune: Part Two by a wide margin. Inside Out 2 will soon overtake Dune: Part Two $282 million lifetime haul in the next few days, to become 2024’s top-grossing film at the domestic box office. The movie will also surpass Kung Fu Panda 4’s $543 million lifetime haul this weekend, to claim the number two position on the global list of the year’s top-grossing films. At this rate, Inside Out 2 can totally expect to pass the coveted $1 billion mark at the worldwide box office, despite Universal’s Despicable Me 4 lurking around the corner.

Only Four Pixar Films Have Grossed More than $1 Billion Worldwide

Produced on a reported budget of $200 million, Inside Out 2 opened to widespread acclaim this past weekend, and currently sits at a “fresh” 91% score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. The film’s audience score is even better, at 96%. In his review, Collider’s Ross Bonaime called it Pixar’s best film since Soul, which was released directly on the Disney+ streaming service in early-pandemic 2020. By comparison, the first Inside Out ended its global run with nearly $860 million back in 2015, against a reported budget of $175 million. Previous Pixar sequels — minus Cars 3 — have all out-grossed their predecessors, with the most notable examples being Toy Story 4, Monsters University, Finding Dory, and Incredibles 2 — the latter remains Pixar’s top-grossing film of all time, with $1.2 billion globally.

The animation house needed a win, after around four years of box office under-performance and behind-the-scenes troubles. Directed by debutante Kelsey Mann, Inside Out 2 introduces a host of new “emotions” to the roster, as the teenage protagonist Riley enters puberty. Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith, Lewis Black, Diane Lane, Kensington Tallman, and Kyle MacLachlan reprise their roles from the first film, with Maya Hawke, Tony Hale, Liza Lapira, Ayo Edebiri, Lilimar, Grace Lu, Sumayyah Nuriddin-Green, Adèle Exarchopoulos, and Paul Walter Hauser voicing new characters. You can watch Inside Out 2 in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.