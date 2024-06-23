The Big Picture Inside Out 2 dominates the box office, grossing $724.4 million globally in just two weekends and becoming the highest-grossing movie of 2024.

The film impressed domestically, joining the elite group of seven films to earn $100 million in its second weekend.

Internationally, Inside Out 2 set records in various countries.

Pixar's Inside Out 2 has taken the box office by storm, setting numerous records and surpassing expectations. After just two weekends, the animated sequel has grossed an astounding $724.4 million globally, with $355.2 million from domestic earnings and $369.2 million internationally. That remarkable achievement places it as the highest-grossing movie of 2024 so far, outpacing the previous leader, Dune: Part Two, which stands at $711.8 million.

Domestically, Inside Out 2 continues to impress. With a confirmed $100 million in its second weekend, it joins the elite group of only seven films to achieve this milestone, alongside titles like Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Avengers: Endgame. The film also delivered the seventh-highest second weekend in history, surpassing Barbie's $93 million. Notably, it recorded the best second weekend for an animated film, outdoing The Super Mario Bros Movie's $92 million, and achieved the best second-weekend drop for any film opening over $150 million, with a -40% decline, beating Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

'Inside Out 2' Is Making Waves Overseas

Internationally, Inside Out 2 has quickly risen to the position of the third highest-grossing release of 2024, amassing $369.2 million and on track to surpass Godzilla X Kong's $371.3 million. The film has broken multiple records across various countries. In Italy, it recorded the second-highest industry opening weekend of all time, just behind Avengers: Endgame, and became the highest-grossing movie of 2024 within five days. Brazil saw similar success, achieving the second-highest industry opening weekend and becoming the highest-grossing movie of the year in just four days.

In Spain, Inside Out 2 set records for the highest animated opening weekend and the highest opening weekend of 2024, making it the second highest-grossing movie of the year in just five days. Both France and Belgium reported their highest Pixar opening weekends ever, with France marking the second-highest Pixar/WDAS opening weekend of all time. In China, the film opened at number one (non-local), grossing 78% of the entire Inside Out total in three days, with impressive social scores on Maoyan (9.5).

The film has secured top 10 all-time grossing status in multiple countries, including Mexico (#5), Colombia (#4), Uruguay (#4), Central America (#9), Ecuador (#9), Paraguay (#10), and the Philippines (#10). It is the second-highest-grossing animated film of all time in Central America and Colombia and the highest-grossing Pixar film ever in the Philippines, Hungary, Turkey, and Lebanon. Additionally, it ranks as the second highest-grossing Pixar film in Korea, Mexico, Chile, Peru, Ecuador, Bolivia, Uruguay, Egypt, Nigeria, Poland, and Ukraine.

