The film is on track to hit $1 billion worldwide, joining an elite club of only four movies.

Inside Out 2 has beaten Dune: Part Two to become the year's top-grossing movie and the third-biggest post-pandemic animated film.

Among its many achievements so far, Inside Out 2 has also restored some of Pixar’s lost pride. The animation house has had its share of difficulties in the post-pandemic years, thanks to a series of commercial under-performers that reportedly contributed to layoffs. Unlike other studios, Pixar is still spending top-dollar on its movies, and the investment appears to have paid off handsomely in the form of Inside Out 2, which is shattering not only records for animated films in general, but also setting new benchmarks for Pixar itself.

After 10 days of release, Inside Out 2 has grossed $356.3 million domestically and $725 million worldwide. On Monday, the film overtook its predecessor’s $356.4 million lifetime domestic haul—final numbers will soon be reported—and broke into the list of the top 10 Pixar movies of all time globally. The legendary animation house, which began operations almost three decades ago—way to make us all feel old, by the way—has generated over $16 billion in global box office revenue. But Pixar has struggled in recent years, with a series of movies that were funneled to Disney+ in an effort to feed the streaming pipeline, and the theatrical under-performance of films such as Lightyear and Elemental.

How Much Longer Will 'Inside Out 2' Take to Hit $1 Billion Worldwide?

Highest-Grossing Pixar Movies Global Box Office Incredibles 2 $1.2 billion Toy Story 4 $1.07 billion Toy Story 3 $1.06 billion Finding Dory $1.02 billion Finding Nemo $936 million Inside Out $850 million Coco $796 million Monsters University $743 million Up $731 million Inside Out 2 $725 million

Inside Out 2’s $725 million global haul puts it ahead of The Incredibles, which grossed $631 million globally two decades ago, and just behind Up, which made $731 million in 2009. The movie has likely already overtaken Up on Monday, and will surpass the lifetime hauls of Monsters University ($743 million) and Coco ($796 million) in the coming days. In its third weekend, the film will also surpass the first Inside Out’s $850 million lifetime haul. Inside Out 2 is on track to pass the coveted $1 billion milestone at the global box office, and if it does, it’ll join an elite club that so far includes only four movies.

This past weekend, the movie overtook Dune: Part Two to become the year’s top-grossing movie both domestically and worldwide. It’s currently the 27th highest-grossing animated film of all time, and the third-biggest animated film of the post-pandemic era, behind Minions: The Rise of Gru ($939 million worldwide) and last year’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie ($1.3 billion worldwide). Inside Out 2 has already overtaken the likes of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and Kung Fu Panda 4.

Unlike those films, which were produced on budgets of around $100 million or less, Inside Out 2 was reportedly made on a studio-standard budget of $200 million. The movie holds a “fresh” 91% score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, with Collider’s Ross Bonaime calling it Pixar’s best film since Soul, which debuted on Disney+ in 2020. Inside Out 2 will run uncontested for the next few days, before Illumination’s Despicable Me 4 arrives in theaters in the first week of July. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

