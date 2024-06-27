The Big Picture Inside Out 2 is set to surpass $1 billion at the global box office, ranking among top-grossing Pixar and animated films.

The movie's success comes after a period of box office underperformance for Pixar, with a reported $200 million budget well spent.

Inside Out 2 is projected to overtake the original Inside Out's global lifetime haul and become the seventh-biggest Pixar release.

Having played in theaters worldwide for just over two weeks, Disney-Pixar’s Inside Out 2 is all set to pass the coveted $1 billion milestone at the global box office this weekend, its third. But on Wednesday, only its 13th day of release, the animated sequel passed auspicious box office milestones both domestically and worldwide. Additionally, it rose up the global rankings, and is now among the top-grossing Pixar films of all time, and among the top 20 highest-grossing animated movies ever made.

All of this must sound like music to Pixar, after over four disappointing years that saw numerous box office under-performers, and unfortunate layoffs at the company. The legendary animation studio can now celebrate a reported $200 million budget well spent, as Inside Out 2 goes from strength to strength. The movie has made $400 million domestically, and another $435 million from overseas markets, for a combined global haul of $835 million. Inside Out 2 made $154 million in its domestic box office debut, and followed it up with a record-breaking $101 million on weekend two. It's projected to three-peat atop the box office chart for the third time in a row, despite incoming competition in the form of Paramount’s A Quiet Place: Day One.

With $835 million worldwide, Inside Out 2 is about a day away from overtaking the first Inside Out’s $850 million lifetime global haul. Currently, however, it’s the seventh-biggest Pixar release of all time at the global box office, but is all set to join an exclusive group of Pixar movies that have grossed over $1 billion worldwide. This group so far includes only four movies — Incredibles 2 ($1.2 billion worldwide), Toy Story 4 ($1.07 billion worldwide), Toy Story 3 ($1.06 billion worldwide), and Finding Dory ($1.02 billion worldwide). It’s also the third-biggest animated release of the post-pandemic era, behind The Super Mario Bros. Movie ($1.3 billion worldwide), and Minions: The Rise of Gru ($940 million worldwide).

Pixar Movies Have Grossed Over $16 Billion Worldwide

Close

On the all-time global score-board for animated movies, Inside Out 2 currently ranks number 20, ahead of Shrek the Third ($807 million) and behind Inside Out ($850 million). Domestically, it’s the 10th-biggest animated release ever, trailing the first Frozen by just $300,000. Before it enters its third weekend, the movie will overtake Toy Story 3 and The Lion King to become the seventh-biggest animated movie of all time. Inside Out 2 debuted to positive reviews, and currently holds a “certified fresh” 91% score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. The film’s audience score on RT stands at a remarkable 96%.

In his review, Collider’s Ross Bonaime called it Pixar’s best movie since Soul, which debuted in early pandemic 2020 on the Disney+ streaming service in the United States. Inside Out 2 features the voices of returning players Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith, Lewis Black, Diane Lane, Kensington Tallman, and Kyle MacLachlan, alongside newcomers Maya Hawke, Ayo Edebiri, Adèle Exarchopoulos, and Paul Walter Hauser. You can watch the movie in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.