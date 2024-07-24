The Big Picture Inside Out 2 becomes highest grossing animated movie ever, surpassing Frozen II, thanks to global audience support.

Sequel follows Riley as a teenager, introducing new emotions and conflict while allowing her to grow as a person.

Directed by Kelsey Mann, Inside Out 2 showcases Pixar's success on the big screen amid pandemic challenges.

Inside Out 2 has officially become the highest grossing animated movie of all time. Disney has made the announcement through a social media post, where the team at Pixar expressed their gratitude to audiences from all over the world for making the achievement possible. With $1.462 billion earned at the global box office, the sequel surpassed Frozen II, the previous record holder. Ever since Inside Out 2 made its debut at the domestic box office with $154 million, it was clear that audiences were having a lot of fun with Riley's (Kensington Tallman) return. But no one could've predicted the fact that the sequel would swiftly break this box office record.

The premise of Inside Out 2 follows Riley a couple of years after the events of the first movie. With the young girl turning into a teenager, new emotions are introduced inside her head. Anxiety (Maya Hawke), Envy (Ayo Edebiri), Ennui (Adèle Exarchopoulos) and Embarrassment (Paul Walter Hauser) were ready to change the landscape for Riley's life by making her take questionable decisions. Of course, the original team from the first movie wasn't going to let go of the console that easily, creating a conflict that would allow Riley to continue growing as a person.

Inside Out 2 was directed by Kelsey Mann. The filmmaker had previously worked in the animation department of projects such as Onward and The Good Dinosaur, before being given the chance to dive deep into Riley's first experience with puberty. The sequel also reminded the world of how successful Pixar movies can be when they're allowed to be experienced on the big screen. Inside Out 2's impressive box office results came after stories such as Luca and Turning Red were sent to Disney+ due to the pandemic.

Pixar's Legacy of Success

The success obtained by Inside Out 2 at the box office did come after a complicated time for Pixar, but the sequel's performance is closer to what the studio was used to before the pandemic hit. When Incredibles 2 marked the return of the Parr family, the movie managed to earn $1.242 billion at the global box office, cementing the superheroes' story as a beloved franchise. Finding Dory also gathered more than $1 billion during its theatrical run. With Toy Story 5 on the horizon, there's no telling how much Pixar can continue to grow.

Inside Out 2 is currently playing in theaters.