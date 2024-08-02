The Big Picture Inside Out 2 has made history as the top-grossing animated release, Pixar's highest-grossing hit, and year's biggest film.

With a global gross of $1.52 billion, Inside Out 2 ranks among the top 10 highest-grossing movies of all time, surpassing iconic films.

Directed by Kelsey Mann, the sequel has been well-received with a 91% Rotten Tomatoes score and an even higher audience score of 95%.

Having broken practically every box office record that it could, Disney-Pixar’s Inside Out 2 notched another victory in its seventh week of release. The animated blockbuster passed The Avengers’ $1.51 billion haul to become the 10th-biggest movie of all time at the global box office. It’s already the top-grossing animated release in history, Pixar’s top-grossing hit, and the year’s biggest film. Inside Out 2’s box office performance has been nothing short of historic, and even though Deadpool & Wolverine has been dominating the discourse in the last week, it’s worth noting that Inside Out 2 is currently operating in an entirely different league, and is around $1 billion ahead of it on the global chart.

With an astounding $618 million domestically and over $900 million from overseas markets, the film’s cumulative global gross now stands at $1.52 billion. This makes it one of the top 10 highest-grossing movies of all time, behind The Lion King remake ($1.64 billion), Jurassic World ($1.66 billion), Spider-Man: No Way Home ($1.9 billion), Avengers: Infinity War ($2.04 billion), Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens ($2.05 billion), Avatar: The Way of Water ($2.3 billion), Avengers: Endgame ($2.7 billion), and Avatar ($2.9 billion). The movie has been particularly successful in Mexico, where it became the first theatrical release to pass $100 million in box office revenue.

Domestically, Inside Out 2 currently ranks 14th on the all-time chart, behind Star Wars: Episode VIII — The Last Jedi ($620 million) and The Avengers ($623 million). The movie has a chance of entering the top 10 list eventually, but it will need to overtake Jurassic World’s $652 million lifetime haul to do so. Inside Out 2 has been on a record-breaking spree from its very first weekend, when it grossed nearly $300 million worldwide. Produced on a reported budget of $200 million, the film retained the top spot at the box office until the arrival of fellow animated sequel Despicable Me 4.

Pixar Has Bounced Back In Resounding Fashion

Inside Out 2 is directed by debutante Kelsey Mann, and is a sequel to the acclaimed first Inside Out, which made over $850 million in 2015, and went on to win the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature. Inside Out 2 has been similarly acclaimed, and appears to have settled at a “fresh” 91% score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. But its audience score is even higher, at 95%. A resounding return-to-form for Pixar after a disappointing last few years, Inside Out 2 features the voices of Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith, Lewis Black, Diane Lane, Kensington Tallman, and Kyle MacLachlan, alongside newcomers Maya Hawke, Ayo Edebiri, Adèle Exarchopoulos, and Paul Walter Hauser. You can watch the film in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.