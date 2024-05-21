The Big Picture Inside Out 2 introduces new emotions like Envy and Anxiety as Riley navigates the challenges of growing up.

Director Kelsey Mann takes the reins for the sequel, bringing fresh perspective to Riley's story.

Screenplay by Dave Holstein and Meg LeFauve sets the stage for a deeper exploration of balancing emotions in daily life.

Fandango continues to provide sneak peeks at major titles to come through their summer movie preview, and this time, a new image from Inside Out 2 was released to give audiences a taste of what's going on inside Riley's (Kensington Tallman) mind. The sequel will introduce a wide variety of emotions as Riley continues to grow up, and the new image focuses on the introduction of Envy (Ayo Edebiri) and Anxiety (Maya Hawke). As Riley becomes a teenager, engaging with the world around her will become more difficult, which is why these new emotions will change the pace of what can be expected from her mind.

The first movie presented the main emotions living in Riley's head, with Joy (Amy Poehler) clearly presented as the leader of the team. While it was hard for the character to understand that it was okay for emotions such as Sadness (Phyllis Smith) to take the lead sometimes, everyone managed to stay on the same page at the end while trying to take care of Riley. But ever since the first trailer for Inside Out 2 was released, it has become clear that the new emotions will permanently change the status quo of Riley's mind.

Kelsey Mann directed Inside Out 2, taking over from Pete Docter after the release of the first installment. Since Docter became the Chief Creative Officer at Pixar, it meant that a new filmmaker would have to take charge of Riley's story once it was announced that a sequel to Inside Out was in development at the studio. Before she worked on the introduction of Riley's new emotions, Mann had been part of the animation department for titles such as Monsters University, Onward and The Good Dinosaur, expanding her legacy at the studio by delivering Inside Out 2 to the world.

Who Wrote 'Inside Out 2'?

Dave Holstein and Meg LeFauve wrote the screenplay for Inside Out 2, setting the stage for the introduction of Riley's new emotions and how they would affect the girl's life. Holstein previously worked on a wide variety of television comedies, while LeFauve was involved in titles such as the first Inside Out movie and Captain Marvel. Almost a decade after Riley was seen on the big screen for the first time, the character is back to remind the world why it's important to balance their emotions in their daily life. Hopefully, Riley can become a healthy teenager once the credits roll on the sequel, even if she has to learn how to live with emotions like Anxiety and Envy.

You can check out the new image from Inside Out 2 below, before the sequel premieres in theaters on June 14: