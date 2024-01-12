The Big Picture Inside Out 2 introduces a new emotion: Anxiety, adding another layer to the emotional journey of the characters.

Returning cast members like Amy Poehler and Lewis Black will be joined by new voices, including Maya Hawke as Anxiety.

The movie will explore the mind of a teenager, Riley, as the headquarters undergoes a sudden demolition and new emotions are introduced.

We all love Pixar movies for their ability to touch upon sensitive topics with an emotional animated twist, that makes it the house of many fan-favorite franchises like Toy Story and The Incredibles. The studio always promises something for everyone, and one such feature is Inside Out, which is spawning a franchise with its upcoming sequel. The 2015 film was a delight that struck a chord with parents and kids around the globe with its honest portrayal of a child’s feelings and the same can be expected with Inside Out 2, which introduces a completely new emotion: Anxiety.

To give fans a taste of the upcoming feature, a new image has been unveiled showcasing Joy and Anxiety together. While it does not give away much it certainly sees both of them in their element: an excited Joy with her arms up in the air along with a nervous Anxiety, with her hands clasped. It’s really intriguing to imagine these two emotions in one frame and how that conversation goes. The movie is helmed by Kelsey Mann, in his feature directorial debut from a screenplay by Meg LeFauve. Inside Out 2 will give us a peak into the mind of a teenager Riley, when the headquarters undergoes a sudden demolition to make room for something entirely unexpected: new Emotions! Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear, and Disgust aren’t sure how to feel when Anxiety shows up.

‘Inside Out 2’ Will Feature New Voices in Familiar Roles

The previously released teaser showcases the demolition of the headquarters in the middle of the night as (a really cute) Anxiety shows up and introduces herself. From the looks of the marketing material, this is going to be a rollercoaster ride for Riley, her emotions, and us. The story will be further elevated by the presence of returning cast members like Amy Poehler as Joy, Phyllis Smith as Sadness, and Lewis Black as Anger. However, some new voices will also be joining the cast, like Tony Hale replacing Bill Hader as Fear, and Liza Lapira replacing Mindy Kaling as Disgust. Both Kaling and Hader will not be returning due to contractual issues. Joining the cast as Anxiety is Stranger Things star Maya Hawke.

Inside Out 2 will drop in US theaters on June 14.