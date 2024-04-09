The Big Picture Get ready for more colorful emotions as Riley navigates teenage life in Inside Out 2, with Anxiety joining the team.

Maya Hawke voices Anxiety, bringing passion and personal connection to the character, adding new depth to the story.

The movie features a star-studded cast including Amy Poehler, Lewis Black, and more, hitting theaters on June 14th.

Fans are gearing up for a new emotional ride as the release date for Pixar’s Inside Out 2 nears. Riley is now a teenager and will be dealing with very relatable emotions like anxiety and embarrassment and the previously released trailers already introduced us to these adorable avatars of these feelings. Now we have a new look at them courtesy of Empire Magazine which unveiled a new image that sees Anxiety with Envy, Disgust, Anger, Sadness, and Fear, all hanging out together in Riley’s mind aka the headquarters, however, it makes us wonder how she’ll will deal with all of them together.

The original film stands out as Pixar’s one of the best features which had an effect on people across age groups, before Inside Out feelings were never so colorful. In the upcoming sequel, the story continues as Riley tries to navigate teenage life with a new set of emotions, while Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear, and Disgust aren’t sure how to feel when Anxiety shows up.

Maya Hawke Is Voicing Anxiety

Image via Empire Magazine

The upcoming sequel will bring back some familiar voices while introducing us to a whole new group as well. As Riley grows up, she is dealing with a complex set of emotions and there will be a few tears. Maya Hawke who will be voicing Anxiety, shared that she too cried during the audition. “There’s something about this story and these characters that I think really brings fundamental truths about our experience to the surface,” she explains. “It’s so relatable, so emotional, so pure, that whether you want to or not, you use what you have and what you’ve been through.”

She further revealed that she was pitched the character with an image of the character “and I was like, ‘YES, that’s ME! That’s the Velma Dinkley [of Scooby-Doo fame] part I’ve always dreamed of, with the orange and the skirt and stripes and the teeth!” And by the end of the audition, she really wanted to play the part, “It was an extremely desperate thing to do, but I think what people are looking for in audition rooms is passion. That it means something to them personally, and they’ll put pieces of themselves into it,” Hawke says.

The movie also cast Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith, Lewis Black, Tony Hale, Ayo Edebiri, Adèle Exarchopoulos, Paul Walter Hauser, Kensington Tallman and many more. Inside Out 2 debuts in theatres on June 14, you can check out our guide here for more details and the new image above.