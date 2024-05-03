The Big Picture Inside Out 2 expands on Riley's emotions, introducing new feelings like Anxiety and Envy as she navigates teenage years.

Screenwriter Dave Holstein reveals the Belief System concept, portraying beliefs becoming more significant as we age in a fun and silly way.

The highly anticipated sequel will explore deeper emotional territory, aiming to capture the essence of adolescence.

Pixar movies are universally loved for their interpretation of the most complex ideas into animated, loveable concepts, presented in a story that touches everyone. One movie that especially strikes the right chord of emotions is Inside Out, which has a sequel coming out soon. While most details about the film are kept tightly under wraps, a few details are slowly trickling down to give fans a taste of what’s in store for this emotional rollercoaster.

Entertainment Weekly has unveiled new images from Inside Out 2 that showcase the visual representation of Riley’s Belief System. The image sees Joy and Sadness standing next to cords of light that fluctuate and resemble sound waves. Another image sees Sadness standing in a room full of these cords of light.

Inside Out 2 will Elaborate on the Belief System

Screenwriter Dave Holstein explains that the idea first came from unused art from the first film “It was a very basic version of what's in there now — the strings that grow from memories.” The original movie took us inside Riley’s mind and introduced us to a range of emotions like Joy, Anger, Sadness, Fear and Disgust. The upcoming sequel will take her deeper into her emotions.

“It felt like the first movie was about memories, and there was something quite emotional for me in finding a way to show beliefs as we get older," Holstein said. The sequel will be set in a teenager Riley’s mind, who is suddenly overcome by a series of new emotions like Anxiety, Ennui, Envy, and Embarrassment, as she undergoes puberty. When Anxiety takes over her brain, the other emotions must figure out how to help Riley restabilize emotionally and her Belief System will come in handy for the same.

The screenwriter further elaborated, "Our beliefs certainly solidify as we get older. Maybe we hadn't seen them before, not because they didn't exist, but because now is a time when beliefs start to become of a different level of importance to you.” Nonetheless, her Belief System won’t be just about good or bad or right or wrong but plenty of silly things as well, Holstein explains, , “They could be things like, ‘I believe dad's beard will never go away.’ There's things that you believe with the intensity of a thousand stars at that age that don't necessarily have to be very serious.”

Inside Out 2 lands in theatres on June 14. You can know more about the film with our guide here.