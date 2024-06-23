The Big Picture Inside Out 2 is a major box office success, earning $10.1 million from IMAX screens in its second weekend.

The movie is the highest-grossing film of 2024, so far, at the global box office.

Inside Out 2 is the fourth-highest-grossing animated movie ever at the IMAX box office.

Disney/Pixar's Inside Out 2 continues its impressive box office journey, raking in $10.1 million from global IMAX screens in its second weekend. The movie's stellar performance brings its cumulative IMAX earnings to $32.2 million, making it the fourth highest-grossing animated title ever for IMAX globally. The film has already become the highest-grossing movie of 2024 to date, following a staggering opening two weekends at the worldwide box office, with audiences enchanted by Riley Andersen and her warring emotions.

Domestically, Inside Out 2 maintained a strong holdover, with a 43% drop from its phenomenal opening weekend. It earned $6.3 million from just 400 screens in North America, marking IMAX’s biggest domestic second weekend ever for an animated title. With $23.7 million earned to date in North America, Inside Out 2 now holds the position of the third highest-grossing animated title ever for IMAX in the region.

Internationally, the film delivered $3.8 million, including an excellent $1.1 million from its opening in China, where IMAX screens captured 11% of the nationwide opening weekend total. In other news, Sony Pictures’ Bad Boys: Ride or Die added $1.2 million to its global gross box office, taking its cumulative total to $14.9 million. The fourth installment of the Planet of the Apes reboot series has also generated $25 million globally from IMAX venues, after almost two months of release.

Why Is IMAX the Best Way to Watch Movies?

Image via Pixar

IMAX is renowned for offering the most immersive movie-watching experience, a reputation that has grown significantly in recent years. This surge in popularity can be largely attributed to director Christopher Nolan's consistent advocacy for the format. In 2023, Nolan's Oppenheimer set new IMAX records, concluding its run with nearly $200 million from IMAX venues worldwide. This year also saw impressive IMAX earnings from Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part Two, which generated nearly $150 million globally from the premium format and even featured an exclusive release in the IMAX 70mm format on select screens. Additionally, smaller films like Civil War and Challengers have also seen substantial benefits from IMAX releases recently.

This week will see the global opening of Paramount’s A Quiet Place: Day One on 850 IMAX screens across 80 markets. Additionally, Vyjayanthi Movies’ Kalki 2898 AD opens on 207 IMAX screens in 11 markets, including India and the Middle East. Alibaba/New Classics’ Customs Frontline is set to debut across the IMAX China network on Friday.

