Fans are eagerly awaiting Pixar’s Inside Out 2, the sequel to the 2015 film will take us back into Riley’s life and mind as she navigates a range of new emotions. The film brings back some familiar voices as well as an array of new ones as seen in previous images and teasers. As fans get hyped for the film, a new poster has been unveiled by IMAX to mark the occasion of the tickets going on sale.

The new poster sees all the old emotions Joy, Anger, Sadness, Disgust, and Fear bottled up while new emotions, Anxiety, Envy, Ennui, and Embarrassment stand around them. The poster comes with an apt tagline, “Contain your emotions,” which pretty much sums up Riley’s emotional state and the themes of the movie.

What’s ‘Inside Out 2’ About?

Image via Disney

The upcoming feature will follow a teenage Riley, who is dealing with a complex set of emotions. As seen in previous trailers, the headquarters will undergo a sudden demolition to make room for new emotions. Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear, and Disgust, who've long been running a successful operation by all accounts, aren't sure how to feel when Anxiety shows up along with Envy, Ennui, and Embarrassment.

Along with the new emotions, Riley’s Belief System will also play a big part. Screenwriter Dave Holstein, previously explained, “It felt like the first movie was about memories, and there was something quite emotional for me in finding a way to show beliefs as we get older." Further adding, "Our beliefs certainly solidify as we get older. Maybe we hadn't seen them before, not because they didn't exist, but because now is a time when beliefs start to become of a different level of importance to you.”

The original feature was highly acclaimed for its portrayal of different emotions and seems like the sequel aims to double down on the themes with new characters. It’ll be fascinating to see Riley going through these emotional changes as she hits puberty. The illustrious voice cast includes Amy Poehler as Joy, Phyllis Smith as Sadness, Lewis Black as Anger, Tony Hale as Fear, and Liza Lapira as Disgust. The new additions to the cast include Maya Hawke as Anxiety, Ayo Edebiri as Envy, Adèle Exarchopoulos as Ennui, and Paul Walter Hauser as Embarrassment. Further rounding off the cast are Kensington Tallman, Diane Lane, Kyle MacLachlan, June Squibb and many more.

Inside Out 2 debuts in theatres on June 14, you can check out our guide here for more details and the new poster above.

