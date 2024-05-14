The Big Picture Inside Out 2's inspiration comes from real life, with the production team's kids influencing the portrayal of Riley's story.

With Inside Out 2 closer than ever to its premiere date in theaters, there was a lot of information to discuss during its panel at CinemaCon. During the event, director Kelsey Mann and producer Mark Nielsen stopped by to answer some questions and share a whopping 35 minutes of footage with the audience, which prompted our own Meredith Loftus to ask the duo about the renewed relationship between Riley (voiced by Kensington Tallman) and the feelings inside her head.

The duo revealed that one particular event ended up becoming key to depicting Riley as accurately as possible: COVID. Mann revealed that they started working on Inside Out 2 in January 2020, and shortly after the whole team was quarantined. He mentioned that they’d “be in our offices at home and then right outside the door was our teenagers. And so, it was like research was right there.” This prompted Nielsen to add:

“You know, this really is a parental story, and even though it takes place in Riley’s mind, she is kind of the set piece and there’s something incredibly universal about this story and these emotions that we all have. And you know, even Joy, who’s the protagonist of this story, has a very parental view of Riley and all the emotions do, right? They’re there to serve her. They’re there to do their very best to do whatever they need to protect their girl and to kind of steer her in the right way. And so even you know, the original film was based on Pete Docter’s observations of his daughter as she was growing up and going through change and becoming a young teen. And so having the parental lens on this film has been incredibly helpful.”

Mann added that his kids were “exactly” the age they wanted Riley to be in Inside Out 2, somewhere between 12 and 14. He also mentioned that “you’re always pulling from your lives in every movie,” but for the specific case of the Pixar sequel, they had the opportunity of taking a much closer look into the details they’d like to put in the story because their kids were right there to serve as inspiration. He capped it off by saying that “we’re always talking about what it’s like to be alive and be a person, a father, a husband, you know, whatever it may be. So, you’re always kind of putting that into the movie.”

Inside Out 2 will center around an older Riley that will have to deal with a whole new set of emotions that arrive to take over her brain. Now, aside from dealing with Joy (Amy Poehler), Sadness (Phyllis Smith), Anger (Lewis Black), Fear (Tony Hale) and Disgust (Liza Lapira), she’ll experience Anxiety (Maya Hawke), Envy (Ayo Edebiri), Ennui (Adèle Exarchopoulos) and Embarrassment (Paul Walter Hauser).

Inside Out 2 premieres in theaters on June 14.