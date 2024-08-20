The Big Picture Pixar reveals details of the creation of Lance Slashblade, an RPG-style character in Inside Out 2.

The character's design includes intentional imperfections like pixelation and flowing hair.

Inside Out 2's successful box office run has led to a spin-off animated series.

Even though Anxiety (voiced by Maya Hawke) completely stole the show in Inside Out 2, there were plenty of other characters that instantly struck a chord with audiences who went to check out the movie in theaters. One of them was Lance Slashblade (Yong Yea), an RPG-style video game character that's stuck deep in Riley's (Kensington Tallman) mind. In order to tease the release of Inside Out 2 in 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on September 10, Collider has teamed up with Pixar to share an exclusive behind-the-scenes featurette that delves into the creation of the character.

The featurette reveals some early concept art of Lance Slashblade and features a discussion with the Pixar animation and character design team in which they talk about ideas that were scrapped and others that made it into the final film. One topic of discussion is a detail that's a bit of an Easter egg for video game fans: Lance's design is not perfect. Sometimes his hair will blend in with his sword and his image is a bit pixelated, like some PS1 characters were. The team reveals they also debated how pixelated Lance should be until they landed on the final look.

Additionally, they talk about details they decided to include that reflect Lance's heroic personality and the type of character he represents. His long hair is always flowing even though there's no wind inside the vault and even sunlight morphs into tiny hearts around him due to his beauty. The movie's director Kelsey Mann (Party Central) also stresses that they decided that Lance should have his own lighting, so the light follows the character wherever he goes.

'Inside Out 2' Is Coming in Hot After a Winning Streak at the Box Office

Due to Inside Out 2's record-breaking performance at the box office, it's pretty safe to say that the sequel will continue to be a hit once kids and parents are able to watch it again and again at their homes. Just last month, it became the highest-grossing animated movie ever. The Inside Out 2 universe will keep growing too, with Dream Productions, a spin-off animated series that Disney recently announced at D23. The story will take place between Inside Out and Inside Out 2, and center around the department in which Riley's dreams are fabricated while she sleeps.

As expected, the home release of Inside Out 2 will feature several exciting bonus features, including deleted scenes, documentaries exploring the creation of Riley's new emotions, and a look at other characters from "The Vault" besides Lance Slashblade.

Inside Out 2 is available on Digital today. The 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD editions hit shelves on September 10. Check out the new featurette above.

