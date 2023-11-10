The Big Picture Today on Dailies, our hosts discuss new teaser trailers for Pixar's Inside Out 2 and Netflix's Jurassic World: Chaos Theory.

Following the official end of the SAG-AFTRA strike, Marvel shifts the movie slate for 2024 and 2025, and we've got those updated release dates for you!

Finally, Perri Nemiroff shares her early review for The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

In today's episode, hosts Perri Nemiroff and Maggie Lovitt have their hands full with brand-new teaser trailers for Pixar's Inside Out 2 and Jurassic World: Chaos Theory, big shifts over at Disney, and a movie review!

The whole gang is back together for Inside Out 2, but from what we see in the new teaser, it looks like Riley’s mind is getting a little crowded. The clip shows memories and the passage of time since we first met Riley in 2015, but as she blows the candles out on her 13th birthday, a demolition team shows up to completely renovate the control room of her emotions. Joy (Amy Poehler), Sadness (Phyllis Smith), Anger (Lewis Black), and Disgust and Fear (who are now voiced by Liza Lapira and Tony Hale due to scheduling conflicts) are joined by a whole new emotion that introduces themselves as Anxiety. Complete with suitcases packed for every possible mishap or scenario, Anxiety is voiced by Stranger Things’ star Maya Hawke, and they let it slip that this isn’t the only new emotion joining the crew!

Next up we get Perri and Maggie's thoughts on Netflix's new animated series, Jurassic World: Chaos Theory, the latest addition to the Jurassic Park universe, executive produced by Steven Spielberg. The teaser was released for Geeked Week and shows a sneak-peek of what to expect from the Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous sequel series. Our hosts also share Marvel Studios' new movie slate for 2024 and 2025 after the official conclusion of the SAG-AFTRA strike with new release dates for Deadpool 3, Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts, and Blade. And finally, as a fan of the book and movie series, Perri gives her honest review of Francis Lawrence’s prequel film, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, starring Rachel Zegler and Tom Blyth. Check it all out in today's video at the top of the article, or listen to Perri and Maggie's thoughts in the podcast below:

