In the 2015 movie Inside Out, Riley Anderson (Kaitlyn Dias) is trying to deal with the various emotions that drive her: Joy (Amy Poehler), Sadness (Phyllis Smith), Fear (Bill Hader; Tony Hale in Inside Out 2), Disgust (Mindy Kaling), and Anger (Lewis Black). Viewers get a glimpse into the young girl’s mind as she deals with everyday experiences, seeing how these five emotions interact with one another to make her feel things. The lesson is that each one is important to her emotional growth.

In Inside Out 2, Riley (now voiced by Kensington Tallman) is 13, reaching the age of puberty. This means new emotions are pushing their way into her mind and wreaking havoc on her overall sense of self. These emotions are Anxiety, Envy, Embarrassment, and Ennui. The movie provides a wonderful look at how these emotions can impact a coming-of-age teen’s psyche, and ways kids can learn to deal with them in positive ways (along with what happens if they let the wrong emotions get the better of them). It’s no surprise the movie has been a massive hit. It's relatable and sparks understanding among parents and kids who are going through these confusing feelings in real time.

4 Anxiety

Voiced by Maya Hawke

Anxiety manifests as an orange emotion who is always seemingly looking at the worst-case scenario in every situation. She lives by the “what ifs,” often with a negative connotation to each intrusive thought. But her intentions are always good: she wants to help protect Riley from any potential bad outcomes, so she feels being anxious about things will only help her anticipate disappointment. In the movie, for example, Anxiety pushes Riley to make new friends once she knows her old ones will be attending a different high school. She takes over Riley’s entire Sense of Self, replacing Riley’s desire to be a good person with one that requires her to make bad decisions to protect her future. It’s all fueled by a fear of being alone, not having friends, and not making the hockey team.

Anxiety makes Riley in Inside Out 2, one of the best movies of 2024 so far, so anxious that she even breaks into the coach’s office to sneak a peek at her book and see what notes she has written about Riley’s game play. When anxiety literally flies into a tailspin and causes Riley to have a panic attack, she eventually learns that she has made Riley become filled with self-doubt. Despite her noble intentions to protect Riley, she hasn’t allowed her to feel proud of her accomplishments and accepting when things don’t turn out the way she wants.

Anxiety delivers an important lesson that while there’s a place for her in Riley’s Sense of Self, no single emotion should dominate her life. What makes up Riley is a combination of all her emotions. Anxiety is part of it, but she can’t take over because the outcome if she does will almost always be catastrophic.

3 Envy

Voiced by Ayo Edebiri

Delivered in a cyan color with large eyes that show her wide-eyed desires, Envy makes Riley perpetually jealous of what others have and focused on what she doesn’t have versus what she does. Because of Envy, Riley becomes so obsessed with the popular hockey player Val Ortiz (Lilimar) that she tries to emulate her, fueled by Envy’s strong emotion. She pretends to like what Val likes and dislike what she and her friends don’t. She even goes so far as to dye a strip of her hair to match Val’s. No matter the situation, Envy is always wishing she has something someone else has. Envy even wishes she was as tall as the others.

Envy, as it turns out, is like a second-in-command to Anxiety, using her beliefs and desires to further fuel the anxiety that Riley feels. Like Anxiety, her ultimate goal is to ensure that Riley is accepted with the FireHawk team members at all costs, even if that means leaving her old friends behind. But the result is that Riley often ends up doing something that embarrasses herself.

The lesson Envy, who is voiced by Ayo Edebiri in one of her best characters, teaches us that while it’s healthy to look up to others and have goals to attain, it’s never healthy to want to be like someone else. It’s important to be oneself and express admiration for one’s own traits and possessions.

2 Embarrassment

Voiced by Paul Walter Hauser

Embarrassment is a rather large emotion who is pink in color and often hides his face with a hoodie whenever he feels ashamed. He never talks or even makes eye contact with anyone, though he seemingly has a quiet connection with Sadness. If he feels flustered or uncomfortable, he pulls the strings on either side of his sweater so the hood fully covers his face.

Whenever Riley does something that is socially unacceptable or inappropriate, Embarrassment makes sure she knows it. She’ll often hang her head in shame or turn a bright red once she realizes what she has done or said. Even though Embarrassment was integral to the plan to bottle up the other emotions for Anxiety, he was the first to second-guess the decision. He secretly worked with Sadness to help the others return and bring back Riley’s Sense of Self.

Embarrassment also helped Joy by distracting Anxiety and preventing negative thoughts from getting to Riley’s mind, distracting her so she could feel positive and happy. Embarrassment was also smart enough to see when Anxiety was getting out of hand and became part of the movement to stop her.

While Embarrassment is never a fun emotion to feel, it’s a new one kids start to feel more, especially during the pre-pubescent stages of life. The portrayal of this emotion in the movie shows kids that it’s okay to feel that way at times, and that when they do, other emotions can help through the pain.

Being shy isn’t a weakness either, but with the right support from other emotions, Embarrassment can be kept at bay and overcome easily. It’s emotions like this one and how it’s portrayed that make Inside Out 2 one of the most rewatchable Pixar movies, and one that demonstrates common feelings kids have in a way that they can understand and appreciate.

1 Ennui

Voiced by Adèle Exarchopoulos

A fan favorite new emotion from the movie, Ennui translates to boredom or a “feeling of weariness and dissatisfaction,” according to the Merriam-Webster dictionary. Indeed, this character is often sitting by the sidelines, disinterested with everything else that is going on. With a droopy head and overall lethargic nature, she isn’t even interested in controlling the console for Riley: she has her own electronic remote via an app on a smartphone.

In the color of Indigo, Ennui has a French accent and only chimes in when Riley is bored or needs help to deflect in an uncomfortable situation. Thus, Ennui helps her use things like sarcasm, feigned disinterest, or aloof responses to get through situations. Ennui is a defense mechanism for Riley, designed to both convince others as well as herself that she doesn’t really care about something she may very well care a lot about.

For example, when Riley is embarrassed that she says she likes a boy band the other girls think is for younger kids, she pretends she was just being sarcastic, thanks to Ennui jumping in to save the day. Doing so opened up a “sar-chasm” in Riley’s mind, which made it difficult for the other emotions to enter Riley’s mind.

Ennui is a valid emotion that’s important to possess. But it’s also crucial that Ennui remains on the sidelines until she is needed. If she takes over, the no-care attitude can be off-putting and lead to the re-opening of the “sar-chasm.” The idea behind the portrayal of Ennui is to show that sometimes, boredom can be a good thing. But in many cases, there are more fitting emotions to be expressed.

