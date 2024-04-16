The Big Picture Inside Out 2 introduces new emotions like Anxiety, Envy, Embarrassment, and Ennui.

The movie initially had nine new emotions but was simplified to four for better impact.

Among the emotions cut were Guilt, Jealousy, and Schadenfreude, with Anxiety inheriting Guilt's baggage.

This summer get ready to feel a lot more emotions! Inside Out 2, the sequel to the Academy Award-winning Inside Out, hits theaters this summer, and we’re expecting it to be another emotional rollercoaster (pun intended). Inside Out 2 continues the story of Joy (Amy Poehler), Sadness (Phyllis Smith), and the rest of Riley’s emotions as Riley (Kensington Tallman) becomes a teenager. When puberty hits Riley in full force, new emotions join headquarters, led by Anxiety, voiced by Stranger Things star Maya Hawke.

During a press conference at Pixar Animation Studios where Collider was in attendance, Inside Out 2 director Kelsey Mann and producer Mark Nielson detailed more information about the new emotions Riley will be feeling in the sequel. As it turns out, Riley was originally supposed to be hit with even more emotions — nine to be exact. Here’s what Mann said:

“My first pass, my first screening that we did, nine emotions. Nine new emotions showed up. I really wanted Joy to feel overwhelmed by all of these new emotions that showed up. And I was like well, let’s have a lot show up. And then you couldn’t keep track. There were so many emotions, and they all canceled each other out because you couldn’t keep up with everybody. And my first note from the first screening was simplify.”

From the original nine emotions, Mann and the creative team narrowed down the number to four. Along with Anxiety, audiences we’ll be introduced to Envy (Ayo Edebiri), Embarrassment (Paul Walter Hauser), and Ennui (Adèle Exarchopoulos). Together this new fearsome foursome will wreak havoc on Joy and the rest of Riley’s emotions, ultimately kicking them out and taking over for themselves.

‘Inside Out 2’ Cut Emotions Included Guilt, Jealousy, and Schadenfreude

Image via Disney

What were some of the emotions left on the cutting room floor? Mann and Nielson revealed a handful of lost emotions. One of them was Schadenfreude, which is the German word for, as Nielson explains, “joy at someone else’s expense.” You could imagine how this emotion could come into conflict with Joy, even dreaming up this German emotion as early as the original Inside Out movie.

However, as the movie evolved, so too did the emotions that the creative team thought would make the most impact on Riley. Two of those were Jealousy and Guilt. Even if these two emotions didn’t make the final cut, don’t think they’ve been completely forgotten. Envy is a sibling of Jealousy. Plus, the remnants of Guilt can be found in Anxiety’s introduction. Here’s what Mann had to say about giving Anxiety some of Guilty’s baggage:

“The baggage that Anxiety has came from Guilt because when Guilt showed — Remember the nine? Guilt was one of ‘em. Actually, I wanted a giant luggage cart like at a hotel. You know, when you go to Disneyland, you got all your kids’ stuff, it is just filled with luggage. And they’re like, “Whoa!” Joy kinda slammed into that. And they’re like, ‘Whoa, what the? Whose is this?’ And then this little character came out, and he was like, ‘Hi, I’m Guilt. Sorry, I got a lot of baggage.’ And it was such a good gag. And then we ended up cutting Guilt, ‘cause it didn’t really add to the story. Oh, I think Anxiety’s got a lot of baggage too. [laugh] And so we gave her all the baggage.”

From what we have seen in the first teaser trailer, Anxiety moves into headquarters with Guilt’s original baggage. In addition to her bags, her fellow emotions follow along soon afterward. With these emotions entering Riley’s world, it’s only a matter of time before we’ll see if they can co-exist with Joy, Sadness, Anger (Lewis Black), Disgust (Liza Lapira), and Fear (Tony Hale).

Inside Out 2 will be released in theaters June 14, 2024, stay tuned at Collider for further updates.