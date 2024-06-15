The Big Picture Inside Out 2 explores puberty and new emotions as Riley is about to enter high school.

Paul Walter Hauser and Lewis Black reflect on how the film resonates with their childhood.

Hauser and Black note that the movie offers a unique language for kids to understand and express their emotions.

The first Inside Out movie tackled the struggles of moving house when you're young, now, the second time around, Inside Out 2, looks at the most chaotic times of a person's life: puberty. Set a few years after the first movie, the Pixar sequel follows Riley (Kensington Tallman) as she is on the cusp of becoming a young adult and heading off to high school. Puberty means new confusing emotions clashing with your personality and struggling with pesky things like body odor and pimples, but all of this also falls on one of the most important weekends of Riley's young life.

The first Inside Out focused on the five core emotions Joy (Amy Poehler), Sadness (Phyllis Smith), Anger (Lewis Black), Fear (Tony Hale), and Disgust (Liza Lapira). The sequel introduces four new emotions to Riley's mind with Anxiety (Maya Hawke), Envy (Ayo Edibiri), Ennui (Adèle Exarchopoulos), and Embarrassment (Paul Walter Hauser). When the two sets of emotions clash, it creates a frustrating and difficult weekend for Riley as she has to come to grips with her changing self.

We spoke with Paul Walter Hauser and Lewis Black about Inside Out 2. Black returns from the first movie to voice Anger, while Hauser comes in with the new group to play the pink-colored emotion of Embarrassment. Hauser and Black discuss what about the film was relatable to them, both of them talking about their childhood and moments that mirrored Riley's life. The two actors also discussed the benefits of Inside Out and how the two films offer a way for young kids to understand their emotions. Watch the video interview with Hauser and Black above or read the full transcript of the interview below.

Lewis Black and Paul Walter Hauser Remember Their Childhood With 'Inside Out 2'

COLLIDER: This film obviously covers one of the most tumultuous times in every person's life, which is puberty. Was there a specific moment in this film or watching this film where you're like, “This reminds me of my childhood,” or, “This gives me a memory back to when I was a teenager?”

LEWIS BLACK: The thing that it immediately reminded me of was I had a friend, it was my friend in the seventh grade, and by the eighth grade, I just ended up going into it with a different group of people, and he did not fit in, and that was the end of that friendship. When watching that it really was kind of a reminder of that time.

PAUL WALTER HAUSER: Something just came to me. I was thinking of a buddy of mine, his name is Mike Rabe. He's like a psychotic Disney fan; he owns every Disney thing. He was a year ahead of me in high school, and when I was coming into high school, I was gunning to be the best actor in the high school. That was a thing for me, and I had heard that this guy Michael was, “Oh, this guy is really good,” and blah, blah, blah. So I kind of came in, not mean-spirited but kind of adversarial and combative, like, “I'm gonna show you,” type of thing. So watching Riley putting in all that effort into not only fitting in with the girls but being a good hockey player reminded me of the sort of dogged, crazy nature in which I attacked extracurriculars in high school.

'Inside Out 2' Creates a New Language for Kids To Understand Their Emotions

Watching this film, every time I see the emotions at the console controlling different parts of Riley's mind, I think about how my own mind might interpret that. Did you have a different way of approaching your emotions, or did you realize something about your own emotions after doing this film? Can you visualize that in your own head now?

BLACK: As a kid, I had no sense of emotions. What's remarkable about this and the first one is the fact that they're really mental health films. I mean, that's what they are, but it's mental health films that are disguised as the highest form of animation that you could possibly imagine. That, to me, is what's extraordinary because this didn't exist when I was a kid. There was a lot that was great when I was a kid that is gone now, in terms of my mother being able to be like, “Goodbye! I don't want to see you until it gets dark.” Great! But there wasn’t any discussion of, “What did you feel today?” It was, “What did you do today?” You never talked about your feelings ever.

So to me, when I sat down and watched the first film, I was like, “Seriously? I didn't get any exposure to this. Nobody could tell me?” [Laughs] Then when I started to notice that kids were saying what color they were as opposed to, you know, they didn't have the word for it yet, but they knew what the emotion was, which is stunning.

HAUSER: That's such a good answer. I don't know if I can add anything to that.

The film offers a language, especially for younger viewers, probably, to express themselves, especially in this film where you're getting a lot more emotions. I'm sure a lot of kids will wonder what “ennui” means and probably do a little bit of Googling on that.

HAUSER: And anxiety, too. These are pandemic kids now, they're in the post-pandemic world, and they don't realize they have anxiety. So, maybe the movie will actually be a touchstone for them in understanding how they're feeling right now.

Inside Out 2 comes to theaters Friday, June 14, 2024.

